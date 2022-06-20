Tom's Trick: How Did Brady Haze Patriots' Rookies?

Former New England RB Fred Taylor reveals how Brady "welcomed" rookies to the NFL.

Fred Taylor only started one game in New England at the end of his career. But his two-year stint playing for the Patriots was enough to learn something about former quarterback Tom Brady:

Don't invite him to rookie dinners.

Last week New York Jets rookie receiver Garrett Wilson appeared on "The Pivot Podcast" featuring NFL veterans Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Taylor.

During the show, Wilson learned just how much his rookie dinner might cost.

"They did tell me about the dinner. I've got to take all the receivers to a dinner," Wilson said casually. "That's going to be cool, I'm excited for that."

After a quick chuckle at the rookie's naivete, Clark jumped in.

"It's not going to be cool," he said.

Added Taylor, "The bill could be around $75,000."

A stunned Wilson was silent, but then apparently thought the trio of vets was joking.

Said the former Ohio State star, "Nah, they ain't doing me for $75k."

Taylor, who played in Foxboro in 2009-10 and was primarily a third back behind Laurence Maroney, Sammy Morris, BenJarvus Green-Ellis and Danny Woodhead, shared a tale of what rookie dinners were like when attended by the man who led New England to its six Super Bowl titles.

"Tom [Brady] would come in there and buy a three, four, five thousand dollar bottle of wine," Taylor said. "Then he would take one sip, say goodnight.”

Only in his second season and still searching for his first playoff win in the NFL, we're doubting that the Patriots' Mac Jones pulls a similar stunt with this year's rookie crop that includes offensive lineman Cole Strange and receiver Tyquan Thornton.

The Patriots begin training camp July 27.