New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Game Updates

The New England Patriots return home on Sunday for a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, looking to keep their momentum rolling from last week's blowout win against the New York Jets.

Sitting at 4-4, the Patriots still find themselves in the playoff hunt in the AFC, as their is a chance that all four AFC East teams can make the playoffs this season. Of course, doing so will be easier said than done, especially with how inconsistent the Patriots have been through eight games.

However, with the Colts in town, they will hope to take advantage of the fact that quarterback Sam Ehlinger will be making only his second career start and make life as difficult for him as possible.

As well, the Colts will be without superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, which will only serve to make life easier for the Patriots defense in their efforts to slow down Ehlinger and the Colts offense.

The two biggest absences for the Patriots on offense are running back Damien Harris and receiver DeVante Parker, both of which will not be playing. However, Rhamondre Stevenson has shown his ability to be the lead running back and should see a large workload on Sunday.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Patriots take on the Colts from Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER: Patriots 0, Colts 0

The Patriots will receive the opening kick and start their drive at their own 25.

The Patriots offense quickly goes three and out, and will punt on their first offensive possession.

The Colts will start their drive at their own 31.

