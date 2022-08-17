Butler, Williams To Patriots IR: What's Left At CB?

So, now what?

The New England Patriots placed a pair of veteran cornerbacks on injured reserve Tuesday. But how impactful are the departures of Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams to what the Pats have planned this season?

By moving those players to season-ending IR and releasing punter Jake Julien, they got below the NFL's 85-man roster limit for this week. Neither Butler nor Williams was guaranteed a spot on the final 53-man roster. Williams was badly burned for a touchdown in last week's preseason loss to the New York Giants, and Butler got off to a slow start during training camp and was seen this week walking on crutches with his injury.

Still, on a defense heavy with talent at safety but light at cornerback, losing even veteran depth players could be cause for concern. With Butler and Williams gone for the year, where does that leave the Patriots at cornerback?

They now have nine:

Outside: Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Terrance Mitchell, Jack Jones, Shaun Wade, Justin Bethel, Devin Hafford

Slot: Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant

After one week of preseason and training camp usage, it appears Mills is this team's best cornerback while Jonathan Jones is winning the job over Mitchell on the opposite side. Draft picks Marcus Jones and Jack Jones are locks to make the team as relatively high draft picks, while Bethel and Bryant have edges as consistent performers on special teams.

Bottom line: A weak position just grew considerably weaker.

Butler won two Super Bowls in New England and has played in 112 games. And for what he lacked in refined skills, Williams made up for with three years of experience.

This season in the AFC East the Patriots will have to chase around receivers such as Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolpins), Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills) and Garrett Wilson (New York Jets). They'll have to do so with a cornerback group now void of two of its most experienced players.