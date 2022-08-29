Patriots Injury Update: Ty Montgomery Status?

Already without speedy receiver Tyquan Thornton as they begin preparations for the NFL regular season, it appears the New England Patriots apparently dodged a season-ending bullet in last week's injury to running back Ty Montgomery.

The leading candidate to assume the valuable third-down role long filled by James White, Montgomery went down after a 4-yard carry in the first quarter of last Friday's loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. He was helped off the field, carted to the locker room and ruled out at halftime.

But, speaking on WEEI Monday morning, coach Bill Belichick sounded encouraged about Montgomery's status.

“We haven’t practiced since we’ve been back here, so we’ll see how things go today, see what he’s able to do,” Belichick said. “But I think he’s doing alright.”

With White recently retiring, the rookie Thornton out 6-8 weeks after undergoing shoulder surgery last week and the glaring troubles in Las Vegas, the Patriots' offense needs all the help it can get. Losing Montgomery ahead of the Sept. 11 opener in Miami would be another blow.

Montgomery, a versatile eight-year veteran, has been New England’s third running back for most of the summer behind Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. He signed a two-year, $3.6 million contract before camp and carried six times for 22 yards and a touchdown in the preseason.

During their three preseason games the Pats rushed 64 times for 282 yards. That 4.4 yards-per-carry is a bit skewed, however, by rookie Kevin Harris' 33-yard run and Jones' 13-yard scramble against the Raiders. New England's two preseason rushing touchdowns were scored by players who might not be in Miami in two weeks - Harris (who may not make the final roster) and Montgomery.