Hightower High Road: Belichick Mum on Patriots Linebacker

FOXBORO - With OTAs well underway at Gillette Stadium, veteran linebacker Dont’a Hightower remains unsigned ... with no signal about his NFL future.

Could the 32-year-old return to the New England Patriots for one more contract? It is hard to envision this team without him, especially given his winning pedigree. Hightower has won a national championship with the Alabama Crimson Tide and three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots.

Given the status of New England's linebacking corps, it could benefit from the return of a healthy, motivated leader such as Hightower.

While the status of Hightower remains incognito, coach Bill Belichick did offer some high praise Tuesday.

Belichick was asked about young linebackers like Josh Uche playing multiple positions on the defense similar to the way Hightower had early in his career. Belichick wasted very little time in squashing any sort of comparison.

“I think it’s a stretch to compare almost anybody to Hightower. Talking about one of the best linebackers that’s ever played here,” Belichick said.

Belichick mentioning Hightower seemed as good a time as any to inquire about the linebacker’s status. The Patriots appear to be shifting to a youth movement at the position. However, the veteran remains available on the market.

As a follow-up, a reporter asked Belichick whether or not he would welcome him back.

“We’ll just talk about the players that are on the team right now,” Belichick said.

Belichick refusing to comment on the possibility of a player returning really should not come as a surprise. For example, remember when Stephon Gilmore wasn't present at New England's mandatory minicamp last year? Belichick, of course, was asked if Gilmore's absence was excused. Here's how he responded:

"I don't expect him to be here. Yeah, we'll just focus on the guys that are here."

Sound familiar?

Granted the circumstances were different, but the four-time Pro Bowler and 2019 Defensive Player of the Year was a decorated player, much like Hightower.

How about that guy named Tom Brady? He is arguably the greatest quarterback of all time and when he didn't show up to voluntary workouts in 2018, Belichick gave an almost identical response when he was asked about it.

"I'm not gonna talk about the people who aren't here," Belichick said when asked about Brady. "The guys that are here are improving, they're working hard and those are the guys we're going to focus on."

As for Hightower, it remains to be seen how his situation will pan out. After all, he has played all nine of his NFL seasons with New England, he is a two-time Pro Bowler, and was a crucial part of the Patriots’ defense for multiple Super Bowl runs. The clutch linebacker made some of the biggest plays in Super Bowl history.

Unfortunately, between an MCL sprain, a chest pectoral tear, a knee strain, and a shoulder A/C joint sprain, he has had issues with injuries over the latter part of his career. Hightower also sat out the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic before returning in 2021.

At the end of the day, Belichick clearly thinks highly of his linebacker's career. Will that be enough to find him a roster spot? In the meantime, the team will look to Uche, Mack Wilson, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Raekwon McMillan, and Cameron McGrone, among others to step up.