Lean at Linebacker: Patriots Best Fits for Position of Need in NFL Draft

Starting with the 21st overall pick, the New England Patriots have eight selections in this week's NFL Draft. Barring, of course, the seemingly clockwork trade(s) engineered by Bill Belichick.

With their picks the Patriots could pad their depth at virtually any position, but defense is high on the priority list.

A breakdown of the Patriots’ best prospect fits at linebacker.

Day 1-2

Devin Lloyd, Utah

Height: 6-3

Weight: 236

Projected round: 1st-2nd

Scouting report: If the Patriots take a linebacker in the first round, it could be Lloyd. He has the size, length, versatility, and speed New England lacks on defense.

He has superb athleticism, quickness, and agility. After totaling 111 tackles — including 22 tackles for loss — plus seven sacks, four picks, a fumble recovery, and a fumble forced, he won the Pac 12 Defensive Player of the year. In addition to that award, he was a Butkus Award finalist for the best linebacker in college football. As a matter of fact, Lloyd was a 2-time Butkus Award finalist. He ran a 4.66 40-yard dash and is a terrific tackler. He projects as a Day 1 contributor in any system.

Lloyd's skill set screams Patriot. Will he be on the board at No. 21?

Day 1-2

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Height: 6-0

Weight: 225

Projected round: 1st-2nd

Scouting report: Given his intangibles, leadership, and measurables, Dean makes for an easy projection in Bill Belichick’s defense.

He has superb athleticism, quickness, and agility. After totaling 72 tackles — including 10.5 tackles for loss — plus six sacks and two picks last year, he won the Butkus Award as the best linebacker in college football. Dean ran a 4.4 40-yard dash and is a terrific tackler. He projects as a Day 1 contributor in any system.

In New England, Dean could be groomed as Dont’a Hightower’s potential successor.

Day 1-2

Quay Walker, Georgia

Height: 6-4

Weight: 240

Projected round: 1st-2nd

Scouting report: In 2021, Quay Walker was part of an elite linebacker trio, which may have contributed to him flying under the radar. He put up 63 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and he broke up two passes. He’s a versatile defender who can stuff the run, fly across the field, or rush the passer.

Walker did not allow a touchdown in coverage at Georgia. All things considered, the talented linebacker is one of the better players expected to be on the board on day two of the draft.

Walker's blend of size and speed will make him an attractive option as a three-down linebacker.

Day 2

Chad Muma, Wyoming

Height: 6-3

Weight: 239

Projected round: 3rd-4th

Scouting report: The leading tackler in all of college football last year, Wyoming’s Muma enters the 2022 NFL draft as one of this year’s most constructive linebacker prospects. He gave scouts an eye-catching performance at the Senior Bowl and NFL combine.

Evaluators contend Muma owns some of the best instincts of any defender in this class. His stat line speaks for itself: 142 total tackles. He rarely misses tackles in the box or in space. He possesses an ideal football IQ, which is why he is a leader on the football field.

He’s a solid player with impressive instincts who should stick in the NFL for years to come.

Day 2

Christian Harris, Alabama

Height: 6-2

Weight: 232

Projected round: 2nd-3rd

Scouting report:

Harris was a productive linebacker for one of the best schools in the nation. The Alabama product contributed 80 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks, three passes defended, and two forced fumbles in 2021.

He is a sideline-to-sideline athlete with premier size and speed for a linebacker. In fact, he ran an official 4.44 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. You probably remember his three sacks in the national title game, but he might also be the best coverage linebacker in this draft.

After a great combine and an exceptional championship game, Harris is one of the most undervalued players in this draft. The fact he played for Nick Saban is certainly appealing to Belichick, who has a history of drafting players from Saban's schools. He is an excellent fit for New England as he is blessed with the play strength to take on blocks, as well as be an impact pass rusher.

Day 3

Diego Fagot, Navy

Height: 6-3

Weight: 240

Projected round: 5th-6th

Scouting report: Homeschooled as a child, Diego Fagot went on to be a 3-sport star (baseball, football, and track) at Calvary Christian High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He then took his talents to the Naval Academy, where he was a team captain.

One of the top tacklers in the AAC, Fagot has good closing burst and range. He's relentless in his pursuit and acceleration which makes him disruptive when going sideline- to-sideline or as a blitzer. He recorded 94 total tackles (49 solos), 11 tackles for losses, one sack, and one interception in his senior season. There was not a ton of buzz on Fagot until he was named the defensive MVP of the East-West Shrine Game.

In New England, he would fit in best in a 3-4 defense playing the Ted Johnson role. His heart and motor will make him a favorite with special teams coaches, which is where he will start his career at the next level.

Day 3

D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State

Height: 6-0

Weight: 235

Projected round: 5th-6th

Scouting report: On the surface, few defenders project as better Patriots fits than Jackson.

He ascended to a full-time starting role on the Appalachian State defense in 2020. He recorded 91 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, four quarterback hurries, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

In 2021, Jackson was once again a starter for all 14 games, while also being named a team captain. He tallied 120 tackles, 27 quarterback pressures, 19 tackles for loss, six sacks, five pass breakups, one interception, and one forced fumble. Jackson earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors for 2021. More impressively, he was named as the 2021 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year.

As for his fit in New England, he is a linebacker that can contribute on special teams and develop into a starter.