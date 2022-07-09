Third Time's a Charm? Patriots LB 'Big Piece to Defense'

FOXBORO — The linebacking group is going to look a bit different for the New England Patriots this season as the team put an emphasis on getting younger and faster at the position.

Gone are the familiar veterans that we are used to seeing in Foxboro, such as Jamie Collins, Dont'a Hightower, and Kyle Van Noy. Both Hightower and Collins remain available free agents on the open market, and Van Noy took his talents to the West Coast after signing a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Despite losing such valuable players on the defense, New England has a young batch of linebackers that seem poised to take a more prominent role. Young players including Anfernee Jennings, Cameron McGrone, Ronnie Perkins, Josh Uche, and newly acquired Mack Wilson will all be out there when training camp starts up in a little over two weeks.

One player to keep an eye on is Uche.

Bill Belichick drafted Uche in the second round, No. 60 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Even if his skill set and athletic ability made him one of the more intriguing Patriots rookies in that draft class, Uche’s first two seasons have not exactly lived up to expectations. In fact, the former Michigan product has only appeared in 22 games over his first two seasons in New England.

Heading into Year 3 in the Patriots’ system, however, there is a window of opportunity for the 23-year-old to burst onto the scene.

"Whatever coach needs me to do, I'm going to do it to the best of my availability," Uche said recently. "Whether it be special teams, defense, whatever it is, I'm going to do my best."

In eight games last season, Uche contributed three sacks, four quarterback hits, one fumble recovery, and 12 tackles as a rotational edge rusher. Even if he has shown glimpses of being that pass-rush specialist or true every-down move linebacker New England is seeking, Uche knows there's still room for improvement.

"I feel like each facet of the game I can get better on,'' he said. "There's nothing I am absolutely perfect at so I can just continue to get better each day."

As it stands today, Pro Bowler Matthew Judon and Uche are atop the depth chart. Of course, it's up to Uche to continue to put the work in, but if he does, maybe the sky is the limit.

The third-year linebacker also drew praise from Belichick back in May, who said he agreed with Steve Belichick's assessment that Uche would be a big part of the defense this season.

"I think he is a big piece of our defense," said the head coach, adding. "We'll see exactly what he turns out to be."