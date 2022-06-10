Judon Unplugged: Patriots Defensive Star Becoming Vocal Leader

FOXBORO - Matthew Judon is looking to build on a strong year one with the New England Patriots. The veteran linebacker was an emerging leader inside the team's locker room last season, and quickly became a vital piece to New England's defense.

In fact, he was easily the team's most consistently impactful defensive player. So why should we expect Judon to lead the way in a more vocal and outspoken manner in his second season with the Patriots?

"I'm so much more prepared," said Judon. "We're all speaking the same language and I can talk to my coaches differently this time than last year. We're reading the same book, same language, same page now and we can expand upon what we did last year."

Judon hit the ground running in 2021 as he was one of the most versatile defenders in the NFL, shining in coverage, setting the edge and making huge plays against the run. Things started off so well that he started to gain some traction as a legit Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

He finished the season with 60 combined tackles, 42 quarterback pressures, and 12.5 sacks. No other Patriot had more than six.

As the year went on and neared the end of the regular season Judon's production plummeted, and the Patriots lost three out of their final four games. Then, of course, there was that demoralizing playoff loss to the Bills.

"Every year's a new year, I always say I don't know how I'm going to be blocked, it will go from game to game to team to team," said Judon of his outlook on 2022. "I just hope to improve my play, regardless of what it is or what I'm asked to do. Just be a better player, better teammate, better friend."

Despite his drop-off in production late in the year, Judon was also quite durable. Even with a brief stint on the Covid-19 list late in the year, he appeared in all 18 of New England’s games and was on the field for 900 of a possible 1,135 defensive snaps. Some of the younger players can certainly learn a lot from the three-time pro bowler and it appears that Judon is willing to share his insight. At one point in the course of Wednesday's practice, Judon was spotted giving some of his young teammates some tips.

"I'm just trying to impart some of the wisdom that was imparted on me growing up," said Judon. "I had great mentors and leaders throughout my years in the league and I think it would be terrible of me to leave this league and just take all my knowledge with me. They might take some, they might be, 'Alright, this is what I do,' but as long as I'm there and if they ask, I'm going to help. Whatever I can do to make their career smoother, that's what I'm going to do."

This coming season, Judon has the chance to be the Patriots’ leader in multiple defensive categories, including sacks.

Due to the fact Belichick canceled the third day of mandatory minicamp and the final two days of organized team activities, we'll have to wait until the start of training camp to see Judon's leadership in action on the practice field again.