Disrespected Patriots: Not Among NFL's Best QB/ WR Duos?

Mac Jones and DeVante Parker as an efficient new combo has largely flown under the radar.

The connection between Los Angeles Rams quarterback Mathew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp is undoubtedly a main reason they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy last season. The duo produced insane numbers on the field while also prioritizing bonding off the field in their first season together.

It paid off. Stafford's first year with the Rams was one of the best of his career while Kupp led the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) on the way to being named Offensive Player of the Year.

Both players are back for L.A. and will attempt to defend their Super Bowl LVI title (fourth-best odds at +1100) to become first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since New England in 2004-05. However, there has been some major shakeups with superstars around the league that could contend to become the best new quarterback/wide receiver duo.

The New England Patriots receiver room looks different than it did a year ago. With the trade for veteran receiver DeVante Parker, the fate of Patriots aerial attack rests with second-year quarterback Mac Jones' ability to develop chemistry with his new weapon. The good news is Jones has dropped 15 pounds and appears poised to build on a successful rookie campaign in which he led New England back to the playoffs after a one-year hiatus.

Parker is a vertical presence on the perimeter with the size and the speed to instantly make an impact. The 29-year-old's most productive season came in 2019, when he compiled 72 catches for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns. Jones and Parker as an efficient new combo has largely flown under the radar ... Jones and Parker have a shot to surprise the league.

What would help New England immensely: if a Jones plus offseason acquisition Ty Montgomery would catch fire as well.

Other potential new duos who could make a lot of noise: Derek Carr and Davante Adams (Raiders). Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill (Dolphins), and Russell Wilson and Courtland Sutton (Broncos).