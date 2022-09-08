Patriots vs. Dolphins GAMEDAY: Familiar Foe, Unfamiliar Setting

The New England Patriots kick off the 2022 NFL season against AFC East division-rival Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. This will be the 10th time, and third straight, the Patriots-Dolphins have kicked off a season.

Instead of flying to Florida on the day before the game, the Patriots traveled on Tuesday. Why fly five days before the game? Heat, humidity and rain are expected to play a role in Sunday’s game and Coach Bill Belichick confirmed an early arrival is to help mitigate the effects of the potential conditions.

Certainly a case could be made that discipline will be needed for the Patriots to stay focused of football in a destination city like Miami for close to a week.

The game is a clash of Miami's debuting rookie head coach Mike McDaniel against veteran Bill Belichick, who will coach his 28th NFL season opener.

The Patriots defense will be tested right away vs. Miami, former first-round quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and newly acquired All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill. Patriots safety Kyle Dugger is embracing the challenge, saying he is "looking forward" to the competition.

Second-year New England quarterback Mac Jones looks to improve on a 10-7 rookie campaign that culminated in an early postseason exit at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. This season, Jones will have wide receiver DeVante Parker, who was acquired in a trade with Miami this offseason.

RECORDS: New England Patriots (0-0) at Miami Dolphins (0-0)

ODDS: New England is a 2.5-point underdog to Miami.

GAME TIME: Sunday, September 11 2022 at 1 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, FL)

TV/RADIO: CBS / WBZ, 98.5 FM THE SPORTS HUB

THE FINAL WORD: After a lackluster offensive performance in preseason, Jones remains confident.

"I feel confident in what we're doing. We just have to go out there and do it for 60 minutes, and that's just play-by-play," Jones said. "I feel like we have a good group of guys that's really close-knit.

