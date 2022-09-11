Skip to main content

Dolphins Dominating Patriots at Halftime

The Patriots' offense has struggled to find a rhythm in the early going.

Patriots (0)

PASSING: Mac Jones (9-of-12, 87 yards, 1 INT)
RUSHING: Rhamondre Stevenson (5 carries, 25 yards)
RECEIVING: Jakobi Meyers (2 rec., 36 yards)

Dolphins (17)

PASSING: Tua Tagovailoa (13-of-18, 179 yards, 1 TD)
RUSHING: Chase Edmonds (6 carries, 11 yards)
RECEIVING: Tyreek Hill (6 rec., 77 yards)

Patriot Gains

The Patriots' offensive success has come on the ground in the early going, and Stevenson has been the primary beneficiary but Harris has provided solid depth as well. Utilizing their talents might be crucial if the Patriots want to chip at Miami's lead. Other New England bright spots included the pass rush: Matthew Judon had a sack and two further quarterback hits while Kyle Duggar and Adrian Phillips eached picked up a tackle for a loss. 

Mac Gets Smacked

Jones certainly isn't going to gain himself any new fans with his first half. It's somewhat fair to absolve him from the sack-turned-fumble-turned-touchdown ... that's more on allowing Brandon Jones access to Jones' blindside with nary a fight. But the apparent plan to have Jones take deeper chances downfield has backfired in the early going, his first attempt at attacking the potential-packed but inexperienced Dolphins' deep secondary turned into a game-changing interception for Jevon Holland. A big 27-yard grab for Jakobi Meyers helped Jones somewhat salvage his statline, but the best idea may be to attack Miami's linebacker corps, continuing the dink-and-dunk process that yielded freshman, wild card success. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Miami Heat

Could the New England's gambit of getting the team to South Beach early be the one thing that's keeping this one relatively close? The time of possession battle is hardly one-sided (New England was in fact winning prior to Miami's final possession) but the Dolphins'  early ability to embark upon long, winding drives can hardly be beneficial to a visiting defense working through just its fourth game where kickoff temperature reaches 90 degrees. Since Miami's last line of defense has read Jones and the deep game well, the Patriots would be wise to turn the offensive reigns over to Harris and Stevenson and wear the Dolphins' front seven down. 

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags 

In This Article (1)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

67F6DF95-3FCA-43C6-B9D6-51409239D293
News

Dolphins 17, Patriots 0: More Errors, Bigger Halftime Deficit

By Mike D'Abate
Patriots QB Mac Jones
News

Dolphins 3, Patriots 0: Mac Jones Intercepted in End Zone

By Mike D'Abate
29AFBCDD-BE47-432E-A604-2FDEB55C586E
News

Patriots vs. Dolphins: Week 1 Inactives

By Mike D'Abate
Snip20220907_22
News

Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1: How to Watch, Betting Lines

By Timm Hamm
Patriots - Patricia Belichick
News

Pick a Play-Caller: Which Coach In Charge for Patriots vs. Dolphins?

By Mike D'Abate
2C198363-7F54-4B0C-9A55-91FB8FD3FC24
News

Reflections on 9/11: Patriots Football and the Andruzzi Family

By Mike D'Abate
Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson, QB Mac Jones
News

Patriots vs. Dolphins 3 To Watch in Week 1: OFFENSE

By Mike D'Abate
Patriots CB Jonathan Jones
News

Patriots vs. Dolphins 3 To Watch in Week 1: DEFENSE

By Mike D'Abate