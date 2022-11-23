Patriots vs. Vikings Thanksgiving Preview: Streaks Continue?

The New England Patriots look to extend their winning streak to four games in the NFL's Thanksgiving finale against the Minnesota Vikings. The Patriots will travel to Minnesota in a a quick four-game turnaround for both teams, each which experienced polar-opposite outcomes in Week 11.

New England beat the New York Jets in an important AFC East Divisional game thanks to a Marcus Jones' game-winning punt return in the final seconds. Minnesota was blown out by a whopping 37 points in its first home loss of the season by the Dallas Cowboys.

Patriots' quarterback Mac Jones went 23 of 27 for 246 yards without committing a turnover on Sunday ... but also zero touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Patriots' defense has been stout. In its last two wins - over the Indianapolis Colts and Jets - the defense hasn't surrendered a single touchdown.

The Patriots look to keep it going against Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins, who completed just 12 of his 23 pass attempts for a season-low 105 yards vs. Dallas.

The Patriots are hunting for a Wild-Card spot in the hot AFC East while the Vikings have a strong hold on first place in the NFC North.

FUN FACT: New England has beaten the Vikings five straight times. A Vikings win Thursday would mark their first in the series since 2000.

RECORDS: New England Patriots (6-4) at Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

ODDS: New England is a 3-point underdog vs. the Vikings.

GAME TIME: Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 8:20 p.m. EST

LOCATION: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

TV/RADIO: NBC/NBC Boston, 98.5 FM THE SPORTS HUB

THE FINAL WORD: Coach Bill Belichick on Marcus Jones' game-winning punt return vs. the Jets:

"I think Troy Brown has done a great job with him,” Belichick said. “Where Marcus was when he got here and where he is now are – they're an ocean apart. Troy has really done a good job with the ball handling, ball catching, making the first guy miss, ball security, setting up blocks, having vision on the ball, the gunner, playing the wind, and so forth."

