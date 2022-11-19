Patriots vs. Jets GAMEDAY Preview: AFC East Implications

Led by quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots look to extend their winning streak to three games in an AFC East battle against the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The Jets and Patriots both had byes in Week 10 and are relatively healthy. New England looks to build off a had a big Week 9 win over the Colts, holding Indianapolis to just three points. Meanwhile, the Jets confidence is high as they pulled out an unlikely victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 to move to 6-3, trailing just the 7-2 Miami Dolphins in the AFC East.

These two teams met in Week 8, with the Pats upsetting the favored Jets, 22-17, to stay in the hunt for the AFC East title. In the win, Jones completed 24 of 35 passes for 194 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. The Patriots defense sacked Jets quarterback Zach Wilson twice while forcing three interceptions.

Historically, Wilson turns the ball over vs. New England, with seven interception in three meetings. The Patriots look to keep a 13-game win streak going vs. the Jets. New York hasn't won at Gillette Stadium in 19 years.

The Patriots are hunting for a Wild-Card spot despite being 5-4. while the Jets seek to take over first place from the Miami Dolphins in the division.

RECORDS: New England Patriots (5-4) vs. New York Jets (6-3)

ODDS: New England is a 3.5-point favorite vs. the Jets.

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

TV/RADIO: CBS/WBZ, 98.5 FM THE SPORTS HUB

THE FINAL WORD: Bill Belichick's squad will play three games in just 12 days:

“Well, we’ll have to, again, manage our time the best that we can,” the Patriots' head coach said. “We know what the schedule is. Certainly, the Jets are the highest priority, but we have to be ready for the rest of the schedule. We have different people in the organization working on different things, so hopefully, we’ll be prepared for each of our opponents through the remainder of the season, but the Jets are a big priority right now.”

