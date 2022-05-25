Oddsmakers: Patriots Mac Jones, Bill Belichick Longshots for 2022 Awards

Las Vegas wiseguys think both New England's coach and quarterback will be middle-of-the-pack performers this season.

Lots of disrespect for the New England Patriots this offseason.

From websites posting their expected win total at 8.5 - lowest since 2003 - despite them coming off a 10-7 playoff season. From ESPN analysts questioning the credibility of their new offensive coaching staff. From their own beloved Hall of Famer.

And, now, even from Las Vegas.

The sportsbetting website has released its odds in advance of the 2022 season and, to say the least, it doesn't expect a banner year for the Patriots or their two highest-profile performers. The site has established Bill Belichick with the 19th-best odds to win Coach of the Year, and quarterback Mac Jones with the 19th-best odds to win league Most Valuable Player.

Jones, despite appearing leaner and meaner at this week's OTAs in Foxboro, is a 50-to-1 longshot to win the most coveted award. He's well behind the four favorites - all also AFC quarterbacks - in the Chargers' Josh Herbert (5.5-1), Buffalo's Josh Allen (6-1), Patrick Mahomes (9-1) and Joe Burrow (11-1). But also given less of a chance be the NFL's best player in 2022 than the 49ers' Trey Lance (33-1), Miami's Tua Tagovailoa (33-1) and Minnesota's Kirk Cousins (40-1).

While Jones threw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns in leading the Patriots to the playoffs as a rookie, Lance started only two games behind Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco. Tagovailoa was only 7-5 as the starter in Miami, throwing 10 interceptions to his 16 touchdowns. In 10 seasons, Cousins has only started three playoff games.

The underrated of Belichick is equally curious, being that he has won six Super Bowls and three Coach of the Year awards in Foxboro.

A further slap in the face, it's the AFC East rival Bills' Sean McDermott (10-1) who is the odds-on favorite to win the 2022 award, followed by former Patriots offensive coordinator-turned-Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels (14-1).