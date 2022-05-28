Patriots Boss on Play-Calling Drama: 'Belichill'

While local and national media are twisted trying to figure out New England's offensive plan for 2022, Bill Belichick is as calm - and unaffected - as ever.

FOXBORO - Bill Belichick being cold and premeditated about why the Patriots are operating without an offensive coordinator in their 2022 OTAs shouldn't surprise anyone.

How many times has he dodged answering questions over the years? Better yet, how many times did something major happen, such as when Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and then when the media finally got an opportunity to ask him about it, he eluded the question by saying he was focused on the players on the team?

Players and reporters are both trying to figure out whether the primary offensive coordinator duties will fall to former special teams coordinator Joe Judge, or defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. Belichick, however, doesn't seem bothered about who's calling plays in the middle of the offseason.

In fact, Belichick downplayed the importance of the role and remained robust in his stance on the matter:

"When we get to it, we'll get to it, Belichick said. “Do we have titles? Yeah, look, there’s a lot of jobs that we have to do, we’re all working on those things now but it’s May.

Belichick was even asked if he would be the one in charge of play-calling. As expected, his response provided a whole lot of nothing.

"I've called them, and I haven't called them," Belichick said. "Other people have called them and haven't called them. We'll see."

So why doesn’t Belichick seemed phased that he’s the only head coach not naming job titles on his coaching staff? Perhaps Belichick is going to be the Patriot's offensive coordinator?

After all, Belichick was the one relaying play calls to Mac Jones during the early days of OTAs. He spent most of his time with the offense and was relaying plays to Jones during 11 on 11s.

The Patriots didn’t officially name a defensive coordinator last year, either, and longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who ultimately helped New England win six Super Bowls, left to become head coach of the Raiders.

“I’m not big on titles,” Belichick said.

Asked who will call the plays for the Patriots this season, Belichick answered, “We don’t have to call any for a while.”

Sooner or later, Belichick has to name an offensive coordinator, right? Other than the 49ers and Cardinals, two teams in which their head coach is also the offensive coordinator, the rest of the teams named an official offensive coordinator.

Should there be cause for concern? Especially since neither Patricia nor Judge are known as formidable offensive coaches? Patricia is best known for his contributions on defense, and Judge had his best days as a special teams coordinator. What's even scarier is just how bad Judge's offense was with the Giants.

Does that mean he’ll be the official play-caller? Nobody really knows, other than Belichick of course.