NFL Offensive Line Rankings: Are Revamped Patriots Still Elite?

Two starters gone. One position coach departed. Zero problems?

Despite major changes along the offensive line for the New England Patriots this season, at least there are believers in the group: Pro Football Focus. The analytics-driven company released its annual position rankings this week and the Patriots' offensive line is ranked as seventh-best in the NFL.

When the Patriots line up to play the Miami Dolphins in their season opener Sept. 11, their expected starting unit will be tackles Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn, guards Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu and center David Andrews. Gone from the line that helped New England to a 10-7 record and playoff berth last season: guards Shaq Mason (traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Ted Karras (who signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency), and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo (who left to join Josh McDaniels' staff in Las Vegas).

Though there has been much wrangling over New England's offensive play-calling this offseason and the fact that coach Bill Belichick isn't big on titles, the Patriots' line should be led by a combination of assistants Billy Yates, Joe Judge and Matt Patricia.

Says PFF:

The Patriots personify the “high floor” aspect of this tier. Four of their five offensive line starters have proven to be solid over the course of their NFL careers. Cole Strange is the one possible pain point, as he’s making the leap from FCS to the NFL. Going from Shaq Mason to a rookie could be a rocky transition for New England.

Though recognizing starting a rookie in Strange could be a dicey proposition, PFF nonetheless ranks the Patriots' line as the best in the division ahead of the New York Jets (13th), Buffalo Bills (20th) and Dolphins (23rd).

PFF ranks the Philadelphia Eagles as having the NFL's best offensive line heading into next month's training camp.