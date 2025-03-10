Patriots Sign Eagles Super Bowl Winning DT to Massive Deal
The New England Patriots have wasted no time in adding defensive difference-makers to kick off the legal tampering period in the NFL offseason. They already landed cornerback Carlton Davis to put opposite Christian Gonzalez, and now they have added some elite beef in the middle of their defensive line.
New England has agreed to terms with defensive tackle Milton Williams on a deal that will pay him $26 million per year. The big defensive tackle was one of the Philadelphia Eagles' heroes in Super Bowl LIX this past February, totaling two sacks and an additional hit on Patrick Mahomes en route to the Eagles defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in the Super Bowl.
Williams was drafted by the Eagles in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech, and he has done nothing but improve each season he's been in the league. His five sacks in 2024 were a career-high, and his 90.4 pass rush grade was second amongst all defensive interior players in 2024, per PFF. He now lands in New England with Mike Vrabel and Co. as their interior disruptor as they try to get back to the playoffs.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!