Patriots' Disappointing End Reveals Rugged 2023 Opponents

After missing the playoffs at 8-9 this season, who will New England play next year?

In line with Bill Belichick's narrow, forward perspective: We're on to 2023.

The New England Patriots suffered a "Crappy New Year" loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday to end their 2022 season. The disappointing end to an 8-9 season and the team's second missing of the postseason in three years is sure to prompt questions entering the offseason.

Is Belichick returning? Who will call plays for the offense next season? Can the team keep its defensive coaches from the side of the ball that propped it up all season? Is owner Robert Kraft getting antsy seeing his team go 25-26 and without a playoff win since Tom Brady left?

One thing we do know for certain about New England in 2023: The opponents.

The NFL's schedule won't be released in full until May. Before then there is a scouting combine and free agency and the draft and, oh yeah, a 2022 Super Bowl champion still to be crowned.

But with the Pats' third-place finish in the AFC East, they are locked into the teams they play next season:

Home:

Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints.

Away:

Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts.

Sure it's nine home games and only eight on the road, but at first glance that's a brutal schedule for a team that just finished with a losing record.

The Pats have been dominated recently by the Bills. They'll play games against both conference No. 1 seeds (Chiefs and Eagles). And nine of their 17 will come against 2022 playoff teams (Bills and Dolphins twice, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Cowboys and Giants).

One of the games, by the way, could take place in Germany.

