Patriots Activate TE Asiasi, Place Keene on IR

Both Asiasi and Keene were drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The New England Patriots made some roster moves on Saturday, which affected their tight end depth chart.

As first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates, the team has activated tight end Devin Asiasi from the COVID-19 list, while placing fellow tight end Dalton Keene on injured reserve.

Asiasi has been on COVID-19-Reserve since late July. As such, he has yet to participate in any of the team’s nine training camp practices. Heading into camp, Asiasi seemed to be the front-runner to earn the third slot on the tight end depth chart, behind newcomers Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. Despite a statistically sour rookie season, one in which he caught just two passes on seven targets for 39 yards and one touchdown, he did show signs of promise. The former UCLA Bruin has a good blend of size, speed and length. He displays impressive athleticism and has demonstrated some upside as a route runner. Asiasi’s greatest asset is that he is a natural hands catcher with above-average body control. That trait should allow him to make strides in 2021.

Keene had been placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list prior to the start of training camp in late July. Much like his rookie classmate (Asiasi), he also underwhelmed in his first season in New England. Though he did miss some time early on in 2020 with a neck injury, the Virginia Tech product struggled to find comfort in the Pats offense. Still, the Pats remained hopeful that Keene would be versatile enough to be deployed in-line, in the slot and in the backfield in 2021. The former third-round draft selection was expected to use his time in camp to work on improving his route running, while also taking some reps at the fullback position.

With Keene being placed in injured reserve at this point in the NFL calendar, his season has likely come to a close. That is, of course, unless he makes an unlikely return to action after being granted a release following an injury settlement.

For now, the Patriots will continue their 2021 training camp and preseason with Smith, Henry, Asiasi, Matt Lacosse, Troy Fumagalli, David Wells and Rashod Berry as their options at the tight end position.