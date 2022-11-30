Patriots Hope to Save Face, Season Against Powerful Bills

The last time the New England Patriots took the field for a big game against the Buffalo Bills it was an unmitigated disaster.

In their AFC Wild Card game in Buffalo on Jan. 15, the Bills thoroughly embarrassed the Patriots. Quarterback Josh Allen threw for 308 yards and five touchdowns. Buffalo led 27-0 and became the first team in NFL playoff history to score on its first seven possessions.

In the end the Patriots lost 47-17, never even making Buffalo punt. It was the worst postseason loss in the storied career of Pats coach Bill Belichick.

Said New England safety Adrian Phillips this week about the performance, "We went out there and basically got our face kicked in."

Facing the Bills for the first time since that humiliation, the Patriots can right many wrongs Thursday night at Gillette Stadium. A signature win would improve them to 7-5 and strengthen their position for an AFC Wild Card. It would also send a message to the NFL that they can compete with the best. Mostly, it would restore confidence that the Bills don't have New England's number.

In the last two meetings, the Pats' defense has surrendered 80 points and 910 yards.

“You definitely think about it, but you don't harp on that,” Phillips said. “You look at what they did and how they were able to control the game and the plays that they were able to make. You think about them not punting the ball basically for two games. It’s a big deal. But at the same time, you can’t let that consume you.”

The Patriots' defense has been one of the best in the league in 2022, but is coming off allowing 33 points to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving.

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.