Patriots Again Connected to Titans Star Defender
The New England Patriots are definitely in need of some help along their defensive line, and more specifically, they could really stand to add another pass rusher.
Could their answer be a former player of new head coach Mike Vrabel?
Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons recently made headlines for liking a fan post suggesting that the Patriots trade for him, and now, he is once again in the news for New England fans thanks to his attention toward the Pats' coaching hires.
Simmons congratulated both defensive coordinator Terrell Williams and defensive assistant Clinton McMillan on their new jobs with the Patriots, which has led to more speculation that the two-time Pro Bowler may be attempting to steer his way to Foxborough.
"This could be simply chalked up to a player being excited about coaches he liked moving onto bigger roles with a new team, and maybe that's all it really is," wrote Sara Marshall of Musket Fire. "Or this could be Simmons' way of subtly hinting at wanting out of Tennessee. The Patriots should at the very least inquire about a trade for the defensive tackle since their front seven has been far from extraordinary."
Simmons is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 76 tackles, five sacks, a couple of forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries.
The 27-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Mississippi State, was selected by the Titans with 19th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Simmons made back-to-back trips to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2022 while also earning Second-Team All-Pro selections both years. He racked up 8.5 and 7.5 sacks, respectively, in those two seasons.
Of course, Simmons is under contract through 2027, so Tennessee does not have to be in any rush to trade him.
