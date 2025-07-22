Patriots Announce Throwback Uniforms Against Two Teams
Tuesday was a day of uniform announcements around the NFL. The New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills each announced new looks, as the Saints are debuting a gold jersey to go along with their alternate black helmets. The Bills announced they are bringing back their classic red helmets, much to the approval of fans everywhere. Now, the New England Patriots have taken their turn to announce when we will see the classic Patriot Pat helmets and red jersey combination.
The Patriots will don their classic attire in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as Week 13 against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.
The Patriots wore the uniforms twice in 2024, as well. The first came in Week 6 against the Houston Texans, and the second came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13, which ended up being one of the most exciting games of that week. Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson led the Colts to an exciting 25-24 last-minute win over New England, despite Drake Maye going 24-of-30 for 238 yards. New England lost to Houston in the classic throwbacks as well by the score of 41-21. For their sake, hopefully 2025 will bring better fortunes in the fan-favorite throwbacks.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!