Playing the Numbers Game with the Patriots

The New England Patriots revealed the jersey numbers of the veterans who signed with the team in the offseason

Between additions via free agency and trades and the NFL previously announcing a change that allows for a wider range of jersey numbers for position players, 29 veterans on the Patriots will feature new numbers this coming season.

Among the highlights:

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Jalen Mills will wear number 2. Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley will also transition into the single digits, as he will change from 51 to 8, taking advantage of the NFL's new rules regarding uniform numbers. Former Baltimore Ravens edge defender Matthew Judon drops a nine from his number, switching from 99 to 9. Judon wore 9 at Grand Valley State.

For new pass-catching additions: Kendrick Bourne will don 84, the same number that he wore in San Francisco. The same principle applies to Jonnu Smith, who will continue wearing 81. Nelson Agholor will return to the number that he wore for the Philadelphia Eagles, 13. Hunter Henry will pivot to 85, as the number 86 he donned for the Los Angeles Chargers is taken by fellow tight end Devin Asiasi.

Kyle Van Noy will regain his familiar 53 that he wore during his previous stint with the Patriots, as Josh Uche will transition to number 55. Also returning from the Miami Dolphins, Ted Karras will wear 67, the same number he sported during his time in South Florida.

As for the defensive linemen: Montravius Adams will continue to wear 90, which he donned with the Green Bay Packers. Davon Godchaux will take number 92, pivoting Nick Thurman to number 95. Defensive end Henry Anderson claimed number 94, which he has not previously worn.

Kyle Dugger changes to 23 from 35, claiming fellow safety Patrick Chung’s former number. Brandon Bolden, who did not play last season after opting out due to COVID-19, will switch from number 38 to 25.

The full list of uniform changes can be found below: