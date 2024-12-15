Patriots Avoid Injury Disaster vs Cardinals
The New England Patriots are set for kickoff on the road against the Arizona Cardinals in an hour. They will be looking to pick up their fourth win of the season.
While it has been a rough year from a record perspective, that was always going to be the case. No one shouold have expected the Patriots to be a playoff contender this season.
To be completely honest, New England losing would not be a bad thing. They are still in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Landing that coveted No. 1 pick would give the Patriots a chance to draft Travis Hunter.
All of that being said, the focus is on today's game. New England has officially announced their inactive list.
There are five players who will be unable to play for the Patriots this afternoon. Those five players are wide receiver Javon Baker, linebacker Marte Mapu, quarterback Joe Milton III, guard Tyrese Robinson, and guard Cole Strange.
That isn't too bad of a list. It could have been much, much worse.
On their final injury report on Friday, New England had a few key players listed. Christian Barmore, Kyle Dugger, and Christian Gonzalez were all on the report. Thankfully, they're all available to play.
Clearly, the Patriots avoided what would have been an absolute disaster from an injury perspective.
It will be interesting to see how the team looks this week coming off of their bye week. The hope is that the bye week gave them some good rest and that first-year head coach Jerod Mayo will have his team ready to play.
Fans will find out very soon. Drake Maye and company are facing off against a team that has shown flashes of major potential and will look to be a spoiler for the Cardinals' playoff chances.
