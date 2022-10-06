Skip to main content

Patriots Bailey Zappe Feeling More 'Comfortable'; Week 5 Starter?

While it still remains unclear who will be the Patriots starting quarterback on Sunday, the rookie, Bailey Zappe, is preparing like a starter.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots quarterback situation remains a huge question mark as the team prepares for its Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Mac Jones was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday. While he is showing signs of progress, he showed a noticeable limp.

Despite it being obvious Jones was trying to keep some weight off of that injured left ankle, the Patriots still have not ruled him out this week. Brian Hoyer wasn’t at practice Wednesday, but if he clears concussion protocol, he could start again.

After filling in last week when Hoyer went down, Zappe made history becoming the first player to ever make his NFL debut as a visitor at Lambeau Field and throw a touchdown pass.

Zappe looks like the starter again. He’s said he’s been preparing like that all along.

“Same way I approached the last four weeks, just taking it day-by-day continuing to get better every day,” said Zappe. “I’m just going to practice every day trying to take every rep like a game rep. I’m going to take advantage of every rep that I get, no matter how many it is.”

He’s already improved drastically in one area. After playing almost exclusively in a shotgun in college at Western Kentucky, Zappe looked comfortable under center against the Packers.

“A lot more comfortable than I was about a year ago,” he said.

Zappe disclosed that having experienced a game would make things a little easier whenever he plays next.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I’m sure there’ll be a little bit more comfortability with it. I’m going to lean on my teammates a lot. They really helped me a lot against the Packers. I’m going to lean on them even more in this upcoming game or whenever it is,” Zappe said. “There are some things I’ve learned with my fundamentals, being able to calm myself down. I’m continuing to focus on my job.”

Bill Belichick was asked if Bailey is the starter this week, how beneficial will it be for him to have the whole week for preparation.

“Well, he had the whole week for preparation last week,” Belichick said. “In terms of preparation – like snaps, we'll see. We'll see how it goes.”

Whether it's Zappe, Hoyer, or Jones under center, the Patriots, wearing their white “Pat Patriot” helmets and red throwback uniforms will host the Lions on Sunday, Oct. 9. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

In This Article (2)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

Patriots RT Marcus Cannon
News

Wynn or Lose: Could Cannon Be Patriots Answer at Right Tackle?

By Mike D'Abate
1415890617
News

Lions Coach Dan Campbell Endorses Patriots Play-Caller Matt Patricia

By Kevin Tame, Jr.
jj
News

Patriots Hall of Famer Ty Law to Rookie CB Jack Jones: 'Shut Up!'

By Kevin Tame, Jr.
Patriots - Brady Red
News

On Throwback Weekend, Can 'Pat Patriot' Play QB For New England?

By Richie Whitt
3AFF5025-9BC8-442D-AA1F-BF9BF2319B3C
News

Patriots-Lions Injury Report: Mac Jones Upgraded, Hoyer Status?

By Mike D'Abate
741A9A42-69C4-4056-B48F-0AA9E2B6A8F1
News

New England Patriots Sign OL Marcus Cannon To Active Roster

By Patriots Country Staff
E320390E-5C2F-4F19-9A72-FE13EDE2BCC9
News

Patriots Belichick Provides ‘State Of The QBs’ Update; Who Starts Sunday?

By Mike D'Abate
Snip20221005_2
News

Another Patriots Offensive Weapon Out With Injury: Who'll Miss Sunday vs. Lions?

By Geoff Magliocchetti