Folk Lore: Patriots Kicker Sets NFL Record to Pull New England Within 7-3 of Ravens

FOXBORO — New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk continues to demonstrate why he is one of the most reliable players at his position in the NFL.

During the Pats Week 3 home-opener against the Baltimore Ravens, the 37-year-old connected on a 35-yard field goal early in the second quarter to set a new NFL record for most field goals made inside 50 yards.

Folk extended his streak to 57 straight field goals made under the 50 yard marker with a 28-yard field goal in the first quarter to at Pittsburgh last week to tie the NFL record with Ryan Succop (2014-17 with Tennessee).

Folk’s last miss from inside the 50-yard line was a 45-yard field goal attempt in the 2020 season-opener vs. Miami on Sept. 13.

The 37-year-old finished the 2021 season tied for first in the NFL in points scored, second in field goals made and sixth in field-goal percentage (92.3%). He made 36 of 39 field goals, with his longest coming from 53 yards.

He is no stranger to receiving accolades since he first donned a Patriots uniform. In 2021, Folk was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It is the seventh Player of the Week Award for Folk in his career. He earned two AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Honors in 2020. He earned the awards following Week 9 of the 2020 season (vs. the New York Jets on Nov. 19 and after Week 12 (vs. Arizona on Nov. 29).

