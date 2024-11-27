Patriots Believe Drake Maye Will Bring In Outside Stars
When the New England Patriots made the decision to start rookie quarterback Drake Maye so early, many worried about his ability to stay healthy and to rise above the roster issues. There were concerns about hurting his confidence and ruining his development by playing him too early.
Even though the concerns were there, Maye has been able to come in and quiet all of them.
Not only has he shown off his ability to be a franchise caliber quarterback this season, he is also showing a level of talent that could attract other players to the Patriots.
Kendrick Bourne, one of New England's top wide receivers, believes that Maye is making his presence felt and known to the rest of the NFL.
A young franchise that has a legitimate potential star franchise quarterback in place is always an intriguing destination. That could be exactly what Maye is doing for the Patriots.
Not only does New England have pieces in place for the future, they're also loaded with cap room. The Patriots are projected to have around $139 million in cap space this offseason.
With that kind of money, New England could accomplish just about anything it wants to do.
Maye will have a major impact on offensive free agents. Names like Tee Higgins are going to be of interest to the Patriots a dynamic young quarterback could very well help them land those names.
It's going to be very interesting to see what the upcoming offseason has in store for New England. Fans should expect to see the Patriots get aggressive with their money and try to bring in as many top options that they deem a good fit as possible.
All of that being said, Maye's emergence this season will be a huge help to their future plans.
Outside talent will be able to look at New England and see a bright future. They won't have to continue wasting draft assets and money trying to find the right quarterback.
Hopefully, everything comes together for the Patriots and they're able to take a huge step towards getting back into playoff contention during the offseason.
