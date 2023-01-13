Patriots 2022 Rookie Review: Bill Belichick's Best Draft Class?

Reviewing the New England Patriots 2022 rookie class and looking ahead as to how it might develop.

By all accounts, the New England Patriots had one of their most successful rookie classes of recent memory in 2022. They found two starting cornerbacks, a backup quarterback, a wide receiver, an offensive lineman, and a defensive lineman who immediately stepped in and made a fair share of plays while stacking some critical experience that will serve them well as they head into their second seasons.

How did the 2022 rookie class do and how many of them will make Bill Belichick’s ‘two-year’ leap in 2023?

Cole Strange, OL

Selected 1st round, 29th overall

2022 stats: 17 games played, 982 snaps, five sacks allowed

Remember when Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay mocked the Patriots for taking Strange in the first round? Well, now the laugh is on the Rams because the former Chattanooga standout exceeded expectations. Despite going through some first-year bumps, Strange only allowed one quarterback sack and one quarterback hit in his final nine games. He also logged in the third-most offensive snaps on the team.

Tyquan Thornton, WR

Selected 2nd round, 50th overall

2022 stats: 13 games played, 22 catches, 247 yards, two receiving touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown.

Given the history of struggling rookie wide receivers in Foxboro, Thornton had a decent season. Unfortunately, a preseason collarbone injury forced him to miss the first four games of the regular season. Still, the rookie out of Baylor played in 50.1% of the offensive snaps. As the season rolled on, it was clear Mac Jones began to trust his rookie target through the air.

Marcus Jones, CB/ KR/ PR

Selected 3rd round, 85th overall

2022 stats: 15 games played, four catches, one receiving touchdown, 39 total tackles, two interceptions, and one punt return touchdown.

It took some time for Jones to see the field in regular-season action but once he earned Bill Belichick's trust, he really shined. Jones found himself logging in offensive snaps due to his elusive playmaking ability. Whether he was running back game-winning punt returns for touchdowns, making big plays on defense, or catching touchdown passes, Jones proved to be a valuable weapon on this team.

Jack Jones, CB

Selected 4th round, 121st overall

2022 stats: 13 games played, 30 total tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

There's no denying that Jones is a talented football player. He saw increased playing time after Jalen Mills missed time with a groin issue and he flashed throughout the season. His top highlight came when he snatched a 40-yard pick-six from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, his character concerns coming out of college resurfaced when the rookie was suspended in part for being late to rehab sessions and reportedly "talking back" to Belichick after he injured his knee against the Arizona Cardinals in December.

Pierre Strong Jr., RB

Selected 4th round, 127th overall

2022 stats: 15 games played, 10 carries for 100 yards, and one touchdown. Seven catches for 42 yards

Strong saw most of his early field action on special teams as he was part of a crowded backfield led by Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. However after both running backs suffered injuries, Strong stepped in nicely when Belichick came calling. His best game was Week 14 against the Cardinals. He scored his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter from three yards out and finished the night as New England's leading rusher with 70 yards on just five attempts.

Bailey Zappe, QB

Selected 4th round, 137th overall

2022 stats: Four games played, two starts, two wins, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Who can forget 'Zappe Fever'? The rookie out of Western Kentucky filled in when Jones suffered a high ankle sprain. The offense looked a lot better with him under center, earning the hearts of most Patriots fans. His best start was Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-15 victory. Jones ultimately retained his job once he was healthy again, but the Patriots did find out that Zappe looks like a good NFL backup and maybe even a fringe starter, which is an important role on any team.

Kevin Harris, RB

Selected 6th round, 183rd overall

2022 stats: Five games played, 18 carries for 52 yards, and one touchdown.

Harris was destined for the typical Patriots redshirt season when they sent him to the practice squad, but he was surprisingly signed back to the 53-man roster in October. He didn't see much playing time in his rookie season but he did score his first career touchdown against the Cardinals. If [Damien] Harris leaves in free agency, [Kevin] Harris could see increased opportunities next year.

Sam Roberts, DL

Selected 6th round, 200th overall

2022 stats: Five games played, one tackle.

Sam Roberts was a healthy scratch in 11 games. The sixth-round rookie won the Cliff Harris Award, which is given to the best small college Defensive Player of the Year. It’s an award his fellow Patriot, Kyle Dugger, won in 2020. At 6'5" 292, you can certainly see the appeal. Perhaps after a full year in the Patriots system, Roberts will see more snaps in 2023.

Chasen Hines, G

Selected 6th round, 210th overall

2022 stats: N/A

Hines is a former LSU guard who started off as a defensive lineman before switching to the offensive side of the ball. The Patriots placed him on injured reserve in October.

Andrew Stueber, OT

Selected 7th round, 245th overall

2022 stats: N/A

Stueber, the former Michigan product, landed on the reserve-non-football injury list with a torn hamstring.

Brenden Schooler, ST

Undrafted

2022 stats: 16 games played,

Schooler, an undrafted rookie out of Texas, has been one of the NFL’s top special teams players this season. He finished with 14 solo special teams tackles, two more than 10-time Pro Bowler Matthew Slater. Assuming Slater retires, perhaps Belichick found his replacement?

