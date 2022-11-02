Which Current Patriots Player is Bill Belichick Already Pushing for Hall of Fame?

FOXBORO — Bill Belichick has a special place in his heart for special teams players and, more specifically, kickers.

Can you blame him? He has coached two of the greatest kickers of all time in Adam Vinatieri and Stephen Gostkowski. Belichick also speaks glowingly about Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker every time the teams play each other.

Now you can add another marquee kicker to his list: Nick Folk.

The New England Patriots kicker was named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week Wednesday after drilling all five of his field goals against the New York Jets. In doing so, he became the first kicker to covert four field goals of at least 40 yards in a game this season. Folk was clutch again, scoring 16 of the Patriots' 22 points.

This is the second weekly award for the Patriots this season, joining Matthew Judon's AFC Defensive Player of the Week from Week 5.

In a Wednesday morning press conference, Belichick gushed about his kicker. Though this is just Folk’s fourth season in New England, Belichick put him in the same category with Vinatieri and Gostkowski, and that he could follow them in Canton.

“Nick’s really good,” Belichick said. “Of all the kickers (I’ve coached), he’s probably the smartest. They were all smart, but really just professional. Totally understanding everything about kicking. Adam and Steve were probably a little more talented, but just in terms of the fundamentals, the execution, the consistency, Nick’s really good. I mean, Adam’s really good, too.

"You’re talking about a Hall-of-Fame kicker. Honestly, all three of those guys could be. They’re pretty good. I’ve been very fortunate. That’s a key position and Nick’s been incredibly consistent.”

Folk has indeed been exceptionally consistent since arriving in Foxboro. The veteran kicker set an NFL record with 64 consecutive field goals inside of 50 yards, a streak that spanned parts of three seasons. He has hit 102 of 110 of his total field goal attempts with the Patriots.

This season, he ranks in the top 10, converting 15 of 17 field goals and all 18 extra points.

“I just try to do my part. I had a great operation with (holder) Jake (Bailey) and (long-snapper) Joe (Cardona),” Folk said after last week’s 22-17 win. “The line blocked well. I just, like I say all the time, we get to put a cherry on top and put it through the uprights. So, just happy to have a good day.”

The 37-year-old Folk currently sits 25th on the NFL’s all-time field goal list with 336 and has hit 82.8 percent in his career.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here