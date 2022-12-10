Which Cardinals Star Receiving Patriots Bill Belichick’s Praise?

FOXBORO – Bill Belichick has not had a legit No.1 receiver since Randy Moss from 2007-2010 unless you want to count Antonio Brown’s one game with the New England Patriots in 2019.

However, that doesn’t stop Belichick from complimenting his opponents' star wideouts.

After calling Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson phenomenal just a couple of weeks ago, Belichick was at it again, but this time singing the praise of All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL throughout his career, but he's consistently struggled to be productive against the Patriots. In total, he has appeared in six regular season games and one playoff contest.

The last time Hopkins was on the field against the Patriots was in 2020 when Cam Newton was under center. Despite Newton’s terrible performance, completing nine of 18 passes for 84 yards and two interceptions, the Patriots managed to win that game 20-17. New England’s defense held Hopkins to five catches for 55 yards.

Still, the 30-year-old is a five-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro. He has six 1,000-yard seasons in his career. He’s certainly earned Belichick’s respect over the years. On Tuesday, the Patriots coach compared Hopkins to Hall of Famer Cris Carter.

“He’s got tremendous ball skills,” Belichick said. “He catches everything. Has great hands. He’s long so he’s never covered, even if he’s covered there’s a place where the ball can be that he can get it and still make the catch. Great coordination on the sidelines. You see him break tackles. He’s a strong kid in terms of creating separation on routes, yards after contact, tough yards like around the goal line, or that extra yard for a first down type of thing.

“He’s a smart football player. Very savvy. I’d say his ball skills are at the very elite level of guys that I’ve seen in this league. He’s up there with whoever the top guys are. The Cris Carters of the world. Guys like that. I think he’s every bit as good as anybody I’ve ever coached against.”

When told about Belichick’s words, Hopkins said it was “very meaningful” to hear.

“A guy like Belichick, he’s one of the most respected people in the NFL, he’s a Hall of Fame coach, and for him to have that high praise about me, it’s definitely mutual,” Hopkins said. “I love playing against him. After every game, I try to make sure I say, ‘Hey, what’s up' to him. I’ve got a lot of respect for him for sure.”

The Patriots, at 6-6, are looking to continue a playoff push on Monday night when they take on Hopkins’ Arizona Cardinals in Glendale Arizona (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN).

