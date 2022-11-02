Skip to main content

Stay Classy! Patriots, Bill Belichick Earn Props From NFL Foe

The Chicago Bears acknowledged NFL history by offering congratulations to the New England Patriots for Bill Belichick's milestone victory.

It appears that those running the Chicago Bears' social media accounts have been raised well by "Papa Bear."

Chicago's channels offered congratulations for Bill Belichick's latest accomplishment on Wednesday afternoon, acknowledging the New England Patriots' 22-17 victory over the New York Jets. That triumph, the 325th of Belichick's head coaching career, moved him past Bears head coach and founder George S. Halas for the second-best win total in NFL coaching history.

Only the late Don Shula has more wins with 347.

Chicago's congratulations were ironically delayed by the Bears themselves, who upset Belichick in a nationally televised 33-14 defeat in the prior week's edition of Monday Night Football. It was perhaps appropriate, however, that the historic victory came against the Jets, against whom he owns a 36-11 since taking over New England's top headset in 2000. Sunday marked the 13th consecutive victory over Gang Green.

True to his eternally stoic nature Belichick downplayed the historic significance of the victory beyond the day, happy only to earn a win that thrust the Patriots back into the heart of the AFC playoff picture.

“I’ll be able to talk about (passing Halas) when it’s over,” Belichick said. “Add ’em up there at the end or whatever but it’s good to come down here and win. Happy for our team. I appreciate all the great players we’ve had that won those games. We have a couple of them in the locker room there besides our players."

Belichick has a chance to further distance himself from Halas on Sunday afternoon when the Patriots (4-4) battle the Indianapolis Colts at home (1 p.m. ET, CBS). 

Geoff Magliocchetti

