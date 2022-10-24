Monday Night Football History: Home Field Advantage For Patriots?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football at Gillette Stadium.

While it remains a likelihood that Mac Jones returns to quarterback after Bailey Zappe started the last three games, this is only the seventh matchup between these two franchises during the Bill Belichick era.

Not only is the all-time series between these two teams lopsided, with New England winning 10 out of 14 games, but dating back to 1973 the Patriots are undefeated against the Bears in their home stadium.

Since the Bears play in the NFC, the Patriots don’t see them often. The teams have not played since 2018 and the last time the Bears made the trip to Gillette Stadium was in October 2014.

There have been two regular season games between these two teams at Gillette Stadium. The closest the Bears came to defeating the Pats came in the first game the teams ever played there, back on November 2006. That game ended with the Patriots winning 17-13.

The Bears have not beaten the Patriots since December 10, 2000, in a game that featured quarterbacks Drew Bledsoe and Shane Matthews. In that game, Bledsoe completed 25 of 46 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns. His leading receivers were Terry Glenn and Troy Brown, who each caught five passes and each caught a touchdown pass.

The most recent matchup took place on October 21, 2018, in Chicago. This game saw Tom Brady and the Patriots walk away with a 38-31 victory.

Brady drove the Patriots down the field and threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to Julian Edelman to go up 7-0 in the first quarter. Brady finished the game throwing for 277 yards along with three touchdowns and one interception. He found James White eight times for 57 yards and two receiving scores. Cordarrelle Patterson added a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and Kyle Van Noy picked up a Dont'a Hightower blocked punt and ran it back 29 yards for a touchdown.

The Bears were literally one yard away from possibly forcing overtime. With just one second remaining, Mitch Trubisky threw a desperation hail mary that was caught by wideout Kevin White, but he was tackled at the Patriots' one-yard-line. Trubisky finished with 333 yards, two touchdowns, and a pair of interceptions. He also added a rushing touchdown.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, one of the Bears' victories came when it mattered the most.

On January 26, 1986, Chicago defeated New England 46-10 in Super Bowl XX. At the time, that was the largest margin of victory in Super Bowl history. Luckily for New England, the Denver Broncos now own that record after the San Francisco 49ers embarrassed them 55-10 in Super Bowl XXIV.

Quarterback Tony Eason got the start for the Patriots in the big game, but struggled early on. He was replaced by Steve Grogan, who was better but also struggled to throw on a Bears' defense that had seven players with at least three interceptions. Grogan threw one touchdown and two interceptions against the Bears’ dominant defense.

Wide receiver, Irving Fryar, grabbed the lone touchdown pass and Tony Franklin nailed a 36-yard field goal along with an extra point to give New England its 10 points.

Chicago, meanwhile, scored most of their points on the ground. Their starting quarterback, Jim McMahon, contributed with two rushing touchdowns, fullback Matt Suhey added a rushing touchdown, and defensive tackle William Perry also had a one-yard rushing-yard touchdown.

Kickoff for the latest chapter of this series is set for Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

