Patriots Ex J.C. Jackson Sustains ‘Significant’ Non-Contact Knee Injury

FOXBORO — Former New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason, suffered a serious knee injury Sunday. The 26-year-old had to be carted off the field in the second quarter of his team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jackson was leaping to try to break up a pass from Geno Smith to Marquise Goodwin on the left side of the end zone. As Goodwin caught the touchdown pass, Jackson’s right leg bent awkwardly underneath him as wasn’t able to propel himself into the air. He slid down and crumpled to the turf and immediately grabbed at his right knee.

When asked if Jackson’s knee injury will end his season, coach Brandon Staley said, “It’s a significant injury.”

It turned out to be a non-contact injury and a dislocated kneecap for Jackson, who will undergo an MRI exam on Monday to determine the extent of the knee damage he suffered during the dislocation.

His teammates gathered around him, and many dropped to one knee as medical staff attended to him.

“It was sad because I was right beside it,” safety Derwin James said of Jackson’s injury. “I saw it. I was the closest person to it.”

In four games, Jackson has one pass deflection and 13 tackles.

Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers during the offseason. After undergoing ankle surgery late in the preseason, Jackson missed the first two games of the regular season.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018, Jackson helped the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII and was named to the pro bowl in 2021. He played his first four seasons in New England and registered an NFL-best 25 interceptions from 2018-2021. He recorded a career-best nine picks in 2020.

