Bill Belichick Reveals 'Total Trust' in Patriots CB Jonathan Jones

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots' seventh-year cornerback Jonathan Jones is in the midst of a career season.

After undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery last October, the 29-year-old was looking to re-establish himself as a key part of the secondary.

Well, according to Bill Belichick, Jones has done more than enough to secure himself a role with this team.

"I think everybody has total trust in Jon with everything," Belichick said. "Defensively, pass coverage, run force, communication, special teams, all four units in the kicking game. Well, five really because in the field goal block team, too. Anything you put him out there for, I think everybody's got a ton of confidence in him."

A former rookie free agent who joined the Patriots back in 2016, Jones finds himself making plays all over the field whether it's forced fumbles, interceptions, or blocking punts.

That blocked punt came two weeks ago against the Indianapolis Colts. Jones was lined up as an outside gunner and moved toward the punter right before the snap. He timed everything perfectly to block the punt.

It turns out that game-changing play is something that Jones won't ever forget. He was asked if it was a great play to execute.

"I've been waiting on one of those. I've had a few chances throughout my career and I never got it," Jones said. "It was just exciting. Those plays aren't too often and just to get one of those under my belt felt good."

Jones, a two-time Super Bowl champion has exceeded expectations to this point in his career. He has started in eight games and played a career-high 74 percent of the defensive snaps.

Additionally, the veteran defensive back is playing the majority of his snaps outside for the first time in his NFL career after he primarily lined up in the slot dating back to 2016.

Jones was asked about the adjustment in his new role and if he's taking on more.

"Minus the position change, I just come in every day and try to lead by example," Jones said. "I show up every day, try to work, try to improve, and hope those guys take what I do and apply it."

Jones has started 35 of his 93 career games while recording 285 tackles, nine interceptions, 37 pass deflections, and seven forced fumbles.

Coming off the bye week, Jones and the Patriots will welcome the New York Jets (6-3) to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

