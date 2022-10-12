Patriots Rave About Bailey Zappe: 'Poised'

FOXBORO— The New England Patriots find themselves in unfamiliar territory. After two decades of Tom Brady, the quarterback position has been a bit of a revolving door. In fact, since Brady took his talents to Tampa Bay two years ago, four different quarterbacks have started for the Patriots.

There was Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer, Mac Jones, and now Bailey Zappe.

Newton is out of the league, Hoyer is out with a concussion, and Jones is out with a high ankle sprain.

Taking into account that Jones is a first-round pick and Hoyer is a 14-year veteran, it's hard to envision a rookie fourth-round quarterback earning his teammates' and coaches' trust, right?

Maybe not.

There were very few instances when Zappe looked like a rookie quarterback making his first career start last Sunday. The 24-year-old showed a great deal of poise throughout the Patriots' 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium. The offensive line made Zappe's life easy as he was only under pressure on 9.1 percent of his 22 dropbacks.

While Zappe was impressive with a very basic, vanilla offense when he took over for Hoyer in Week 4 at Green Bay, he was even better after getting a full week of practice as New England's starter against the Lions. He completed 17 of his 21 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown. He did throw an interception, but it wasn't his fault, as it bounced off the hands of Nelson Agholor.

Zappe's lone touchdown pass of the day went to a wide-open Jakobi Meyers for 24 yards.

Meyers made it clear after the game that he is in full support of Zappe, explaining to reporters how difficult making your first NFL start really is.

"It's tough being out there. It gets loud and people get excited but he was pretty smooth out there," Meyers said of his quarterback." I thought he did a good job communicating what he was looking for, what the play was, and what the count was. So shout out to Bailey."

Even with tight end, Hunter Henry’s lack of production, he enjoyed his best game of the season, catching four passes for 54 yards. He ran 18 routes on 22 Zappe dropbacks.

"He did a great job. Had a lot of control, did a great job in the huddle, was poised," Henry said of Zappe. "We knew that going into the game, I mean, he did a great job. He did that last week and was able to control the game really well."

DeVante Parker praised Zappe's performance and confidence level on Sunday.

"He came out and got the job done. He did what he needed to do to help us get the win," Parker said. "He's got a lot of confidence in himself."

Despite starting the season as the third-string quarterback, Zappe became the first rookie drafted in the fourth round or later to win his first career start in the first five weeks of a season since 2001. The last late-round quarterback to win an early-season debut start was Carolina's Chris Weinke in Week 1 of 2001.

It remains to be seen how much longer Zappe will be the starter, with Jones' high ankle sprain allegedly getting better by the week. But it's clear the team will feel confident any time he sees the field based on the poise and comfort that he's shown thus far.

