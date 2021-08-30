Bill Belichick's Impression Of Chase Winovich: 'Way Better Than It Was Three Weeks Ago'

As talented as Chase Winovich is, he played late into the 4th quarter of the third preseason game.

There is no denying that Chase Winovich is an exceptional football player. The third-year pro out of Michigan led the Patriots with 5.5 sacks last season. Ironically enough, he actually registered 5.5 sacks in each of his two seasons. He was the team's most productive pass rusher in every statistical category in 2020. Aside from his pass-rushing skills, Winovich also offers plenty of value in the kicking game. Any time a player can carve himself a role on special teams, it ordinarily leads to a roster spot.

So why was he spotted on the field of the third and final preseason game late in the 4th quarter? Could he be a player in trouble of making the Patriots roster?

Well for starters, he did start training camp on the physically unable to perform list with an undisclosed injury. So he is way behind his teammates in terms of conditioning and reps. He was likely just getting the extra reps.

But does this go beyond his secretive injury?

Winovich's relationship with his head coach remains a mystery. Behind the scenes, it often looks like he is in Belichick's dog house. In fact, Winovich saw his snaps reduced.

Maybe it stems from some of his past dirty hits, like last season against the 49ers when Devin McCourty intercepted a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo and Winovich made an illegal blindside block on Garoppolo. Another example was more recently against the Eagles in New England's second preseason game in which Winovich drew a flag for a late shot to the back of Joe Flacco's lower leg.

Regardless of the possible reasons, Winovich saw a lot of snaps in last night's final preseason game in a 22-20 win against the Giants. As a matter of fact, he saw 30 snaps on defense and six snaps on special teams. He was credited with .5 sacks and assisting on two tackles.

After the game was over, Belichick took to the podium to address the media. He was asked about his impression of Winovich since he has returned to the field.

"It's good to have him back out there, he's been able to get back to work and get his timing and improve his techniques and fundamentals of the game. It's been good, still has a way to go, but it's way better than it was three weeks ago."

The Patriots are undoubtedly a better team with Winovich on the roster. However, the depth at linebacker makes things interesting. As mentioned earlier, most of his contributions came as a pass rusher. The Patriots added a few pass rushers in the offseason. They signed Matt Judon and Kyle Van Noy during free agency. On top of that, Dont’a Hightower is back after opting out last year, while Josh Uche is poised for a sophomore breakout year.

It remains to be seen what happens with Winovich, but we should get an idea sooner rather than later. He's entering the third season of his four-year rookie deal, so it's not like he is a burden financially. He might see a reduced workload, become more of a package-specific pass rusher, or of course, get traded to another organization.

The NFL's final roster cut deadline will occur at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 31.