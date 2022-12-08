Bill Belichick Shrugging Off Patriots' Offensive Woes?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots' offense is a mess. The play-calling is questionable, the players are disgruntled, and Mac Jones has regressed as opposed to taking the customary second-year leap.

The Patriots, now 6-6, are on track to miss the playoffs for the second time in the last three years. To make matters worse, Bill Belichick has not won a playoff game since Tom Brady left.

Despite the team trending in the wrong direction, Belichick said he felt good about the offensive system the Patriots have in place. That included the offensive staff.

Wait, what?

How could Belichick, who leaves everyone in awe with his knowledge of the game and attention to detail, possibly be satisfied with New England's offense? Better yet, why did he elect to put two failed head coaches with no offensive backgrounds in charge of reviving the offense?

The Patriots had a great offense with Brady under center and good coaches standing next to Belichick on the sidelines for two decades.

The same can't be said about Jones, Matt Patricia, and Joe Judge. The Patriots' offense is tied for 19th in scoring, averaging 20.8 points per game. In 2021, Jones ranked 15th in the percentage of throws to the first down sticks or beyond that. He currently ranks 29th in that stat which explains his outburst on the sideline last Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills.

On Wednesday, Belichick was asked about why he felt good about the offense.

“Look, I’m not saying that we can’t improve in every area because we can so and we’ll continue to try to do that,” Belichick said. “That’s across the board – players, plays, coaches, decisions, etc. like we’re always trying to improve all the time. We’ll continue to do that so that’s where we are. That’s where we have been. That’s probably where we always will be - always trying to do a little bit better and find the best ways to succeed.”

Of course, the Patriots are trying to improve, but the days of finishing the season strong appear to be behind them. Belichick's squad used to play its best football later in the season, however last season the Patriots lost three out of four games to close out the regular season and then suffered an embarrassing loss in the playoffs.

When asked why he was encouraged by the Patriots' offense, Belichick averted.

“Yeah, again success comes through consistency and that’s really what we’re trying to build towards,” the Patriots coach said. “Always more consistency, more production and we’ll continue to try to work towards that.”

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.