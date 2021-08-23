Belichick: ‘Training Camp is All About Competition,’ Gearing Up for the NYG and More

The Patriots head coach made his Monday morning media tour to discuss the team’s quarterback competition and preparations for the Giants this week.

The New England Patriots are set to begin their final full week of 2021 training camp.

With an additional roster reduction set for Tuesday at 4pm (teams are required to reduce their rosters to 80) and the team’s final preseason game on Sunday, August 29, there is plenty to talk about in New England.

As the team prepares for two days of joint practices with the New York Giants on Wednesday August 25, and Thursday, August 26 in Foxboro, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made his weekly appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, and addressed the media via video conference.

Here are some additional highlights from Belichick’s Monday morning media tour:

Via The Greg Hill Show, WEEI

On Cam Newton’s biggest improvements?

“First of all, offensively, we have a much better balanced team. We’ve added some players that bring an explosive element to our offense … Cam is way more comfortable…”

On whether Newton is the starter and if that is subject to change?

“The fact that Cam started last year, and he’s here, somebody would have to play better than him. Training camp is all about competition.”

Via Videoconference with the Media:

On the status of CB Stephon Gilmore:

“Steph’s been working very hard, he’s in here [training facility] all the time. He is doing things here while the team is on the practice field, but he is working. I’d say it's day-to-day with him. When he is ready to be out there..he will be. If not, he will continue to work on the things he can work on.”

Follow-up on Gilmore’s role upon his return:

“Again, both sides [Gilmore and the team] are doing what they can. When he’s ready, he’s ready. Putting him out there into a role when he’s not, is not smart and we won’t do that. We just have to make preparations that we can do. That is true for any player. Steph is smart and he will do what he can when it's time.”

On the coaching prowess of Giants head coach Joe Judge:

“Joe is a good football coach. All the things that a good coach needs to do, he does. He has a lot of responsibilities here [as special teams coordinator, etc.] When I gave him a task, he did a great job with it. Not just special teams, he did everything well. He’s a very good coach.”

On evaluating the quarterback competition (naming a starter, etc.)

“It would be wrong to take some comments out of context. Development is the key. Anyone who has played a starring role for us in the past, has to earn that spot every year. It is a question of performance. There is (usually) only one quarterback on the field, so that makes it a bit unique. We all have to re-establish ourselves every year, in our level of performance and our competence. [As for} the guys making the challenge, they have to outplay them, or [the incumbent] would have to be unavailable. That’s the only way I know how to do it, so that is how we’ll do it.”

On the development of DL Henry Anderson:

“Henry’s a smart player, does everything on a football field. Has a great understanding of the position he plays, but he also understands the positions around him. He has been a great player to work with. Learning his playing style has been great. [For example,] he can play from a 9-technique (aligned against the tight end) to a 0-technique (aligned against counterpart offensive linemen)…and not a lot of guys can do that. Henry gives us some great versatility and we are glad to have him.”

On his approach to this week and the last preseason game: (Reportedly, Joe Judge looks to partially use this game as a regular season game)

“There are so many elements to preparations, it is hard to lump them all into one bucket. As we progressed through preseason, there are things that we have done to prepare. But preseason is different from the regular season. We will focus on the basics and put in the work that comes in addition to the game. The practices this week will be a big part of that. While you want to build up for your opponent, and we will, the prep for a preseason game is different. It's a combination of things. We need to evaluate our players and try to put together a team. Our performance against the Giants is important, but we are not pulling out all stops like we would in a regular season game.”

On OL Trent Brown and his proficiency:

“His versatility is rare. The concept of the swing tackle is rare…kind of like the switch hitter in baseball. Trent has done a great job of reacclimating himself, but also bringing leadership, toughness and versatility to the team. He has a great attitude and he competes well. No matter the situation (goal-line stand,,two-minute, etc.) he’s ready for it. He has taken his 2018 role and really built upon it, especially with his communication. That experience and stability keeps him at a high level. It has been awesome to have him.”

On Running Backs:

“The dependability of that group is great. It's competitive, and they all do a great job. They contribute to the passing game, as well as blocking. Solid depth and having good players at any position is great to have. They [running backs] work with each other and really help each other. All have been productive and they have really helped the team.”

On the passing of Floyd Reese: