Patriots Bill Belichick Praises Rookie CB Jack Jones: 'Outstanding'

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots look to have struck gold with fourth-round pick Jack Jones.

The rookie cornerback is improving every week, whether it's ball-hawking, showing uncanny awareness on the field or his footwork in coverage. With a first-quarter interception at the goal line in Sunday’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions, Jones forced his third turnover in the past two games. The play completely changed the game because Detroit was on the verge of at least kicking a game-tying field goal, if not scoring a touchdown to go up 7-3.

Jones had other ideas.

The former Arizona State Sun Devil broke off his coverage of Tom Kennedy to jump in front of Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, high-pointed the ball, and tapped his toes down in bounds to secure the catch.

On his Monday morning conference call, coach Bill Belichick broke the play down in great detail. The coach, who knows a thing or two about defense, called it “tremendous” and compared Jones to a wide receiver.

“It’s a tough play. It’s well-designed, what they were doing,” Belichick began. “Jahlani (Tavai) made a really good play when the ball was in the air to close as much as he did, but Jack just came off of Kennedy as the ball was going thrown. Saw the throw, came off of Kennedy, and obviously made a tremendous play with the interception and being able to get his feet down in bounds. Actually both guys, Jahlani and Jack played it very well.

“But it’s a good play. It’s a tough play. Timing, jump, catch. It’s an outstanding catch and gets his feet down in bounds. I mean, he looked like a receiver doing that.”

Jones is the first Patriots rookie with an interception in back-to-back games since Logan Ryan and Duron Harmon pulled it off in 2013.

Under Belichick, not all rookies see the field in their first season, making Jones’ playing time even more impressive. His increased snaps are beginning to reflect his production. He finished the game with three tackles, two pass breakups, and that game-changing interception. His teammates can see the progression too.

"He is building, man, he is building," Jonathan Jones said. "It was just confidence. Having young guys that come in and help, it makes it better for the defense"

After staying on the field for essentially the entire game against the Green Bay Packers with Jalen Mills out, the defensive backfield was healthy on Sunday and Jones still saw 40 defensive snaps.

Jones will look to maintain his assurgent player status next week when the Patriots take on the Browns Sunday in Cleveland.

