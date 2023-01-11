Quarterback's Back: Why Does Bill Belichick Refuse to Endorse Patriots' Mac Jones?

Bill Belichick said he believes Mac Jones 'has the ability' to be a quarterback in the NFL, so is there really a chance he plays elsewhere next season?

It has been widely reported that former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wanted out of Foxboro due, in part, to the reluctance of coach Bill Belichick to adequately praise the quarterback.

After that came the Cam Newton era, in which Belichick could not stop himself from constantly patting his underachieving quarterback on the back. From the 2020 season:

“I think (Cam's) our best player there so, again, there are other problems offensively," Belichick said. "There are things we need to do better and that is what we’re going to work on. I think we have our best players out there.”

And now comes Mac Jones.

After two full seasons with New England, he’s not exactly drowning in Belichick’s praise.

Following the Patriots' Week 18 loss to the Buffalo Bills that knocked them out of the playoffs, Belichick took to the podium Monday morning to reflect on the season and start evaluating the team for next season. He was asked directly if Jones is a player that he envisions being his starting quarterback next season, or if quarterback is among the positions that need re-evaluating this offseason.

Shrugged Belichick, “Mac has the ability to play quarterback in this league.”

That is, of course, a comedic setting of an irrationally low bar. But then Belichick continued with a monotone, non-flattering ramble around Jones' standing.

“We have to all work together to try to find the best way as a football team - which obviously the quarterback is an important position - to be more productive than we were this year," he said. "So that's incumbent upon all of us. We'll all work together on that. Again, look for better results.”

It certainly appears Belichick is hesitant to fully commit to the Alabama product being his guy in 2023. Jones, for what it's worth, doesn't merit the same level of support that Belichick bestowed upon one-and-done Newton.

Typically, former first-round picks that led their team to the playoffs as a rookie. and made the Pro Bowl don’t have to worry about job security.

As a rookie, Jones threw for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while starting all 17 regular-season games as New England went 10-7. This season he took a step back. He produced only 2,997 yards with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while missing three games with an ankle injury, having rookie Bailey Zappe encroach on his starting job and openly show his displeasure with play-caller Matt Patricia during games.

And let's not forget Jones has developed a reputation for being a dirty player, another topic in which Belichick refused to have his quarterback's back.

Two weeks ago, Belichick was asked about the number of NFL accusers - former and current players, analysts, etc. - who view his quarterback in that negative light, Belichick failed to stick up for his quarterback.

"You'll have to talk to those guys about that," Belichick said.

Again, another easy opportunity to stand by his quarterback, and yet Belichick declined.

It remains to be seen how the offseason will unfold, but based on Belichick’s treatment toward Jones, it shouldn’t shock anyone if he isn’t here long-term.

