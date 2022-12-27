Bill Simmons Rips Bill Belichick: 'Worst-Coached' Patriots Team

Noted media voice Bill Simmons referred to the New England Patriots coaching staff as "an abomination" on his podcast.

FOXBORO — Life post-Tom Brady continues to be a struggle for the New England Patriots.

Gone are the days of winning double-digit games, owning the AFC East, getting a first-round bye, and then in the blink of an eye being in the AFC Championship game.

And remember stability on the coaching staff?

Well, those glory days are long gone.

The Patriots' disappointing season has not necessarily come as a surprise, but it has certainly been baffling. How could a Bill Belichick-coached team that went 10-7 and played on Wild Card weekend just a year ago look so inept on offense? sAnd what’s with all the costly penalties?

This all stems from poor coaching.

Belichick lost long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and replaced him with former defensive assistants Matt Patricia and Joe Judge after they both failed as head coaches for other organizations. What's even more mind-blowing is that Patricia is a defensive-minded coach, yet was handed the job to call the offensive plays. In doing so, the offense has taken a major step back with quarterback Mac Jones also regressing following a promising rookie season.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, a forever observer of Boston sports and no stranger to strong takes, made a critical claim on his podcast Sunday night that certainly is hard to argue.

“This is the most annoying Patriots season, like, since the ’90s, since the (Drew) Bledsoe-(Pete) Carroll era,” Simmons complained on his weekly Sunday night podcast. “F—ing Kendrick Bourne, who’s our best receiver, we knew it heading into the year — if you asked 100 Patriots fans, all 100 would say Kendrick Bourne is our best receiver. Something happens with him and Patricia in training camp and he gets buried, right? It’s like, this is weird, he’s playing 10 snaps — so, finally, I don’t know what happened in the Bengals game, but they said ‘F— it,’ they start playing Kendrick Bourne, and guess who’s open the last two hours of the game? [Kendrick] Bourne.

“This is the worst-coached Patriots team since the Carroll era,” Simmons continued. “It really is. It’s an abomination. So bad. I still think he might be a good coach, but he just wants to be surrounded by a bunch of yes men and people he’s related to.”

It’s probably going a little overboard to suggest Belichick’s job could be in danger, but owner Robert Kraft has made it no secret he is fed up with not having won a playoff game since 2018. That streak could continue as the Patriots will be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.

At the very least, there should be changes to Belichick’s coaching staff in 2023, with former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s name emerging over the weekend.

