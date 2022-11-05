Were Patriots Close to Trading for No. 1 WR at Deadline?

FOXBORO — Were the New England Patriots interested in making a mid-season trade for a struggling team’s top receiver?

Given that 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton has returned from his early-season injury and has already flashed the ability to contribute to the offense, it doesn't seem like the wide receiver was a position of need.

Or is it?

According to Pro Football Talk, the Patriots were in the mix for Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool before he was ultimately traded to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second-round pick.

"I think based upon the way this all fell together, the Patriots were in it up until the end, I do,” wrote PFT's Mike Florio. “I have reason to believe that the Patriots were in it up until the very end."

Florio's report is interesting because we heard rumors about New England taking calls on teams interested in their wide receivers.

As it stands today, New England already has a surplus of receivers in Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, and Thornton, so why would it want to add another pass-catcher to the mix?

Perhaps Bourne is still in Bill Belichick’s doghouse? Maybe Parker’s injury is worse than Belichick is revealing? The veteran wide receiver did miss practice all week after leaving last week’s game with a knee injury. It is also possible that Belichick is dissatisfied with the lack of production from Agholor, who is currently ranked third on the team in catches (15) and yards (227), while also fumbling twice and letting a pass go through his hands for an interception.

Regardless of why the Patriots were interested in Claypool, it technically didn’t come without warning. While Belichick is typically very complimentary of all opposing, he was incredibly buoyant when discussing Claypool before a Week 2 matchup with the Steelers in September:

"Big, fast, really good hands, big catch radius. He's kind of always open -- reminds me of a guy like Gronkowski," Belichick said. "No matter where you are on him, there's a place where he can reach and get the ball that you can't reach and get the ball."

Pittsburgh selected Claypool in the second round, No. 49 overall out of Notre Dame in 2020, 11 draft picks before the Patriots took Josh Uche at No. 60. The 24-year-old has flashed star potential in parts of three NFL seasons, including catching 62 passes for 873 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie.

Ultimately, the Patriots decided to remain stagnant at the trade deadline.

