Patriots Bring In Former Titans First-Round Pick
The New England Patriots are about to begin the 2024 NFL season. With the new year, comes a completely new-look team.
Gone are the days of Bill Belichick running the show. Jerod Mayo has taken over as the team's new head coach and has ushered in a new era of football for the Patriots.
With that in mind, New England is looking to rebuild. They aren't expected to be a contender this season, but they don't want the rebuild to last very long.
Obviously, the team will do everything it can to add talent as soon as possible and get back to winning.
According to a report from ESPN reporter Field Yates, the Patriots have shown interest in a former first-round pick. They hosted a visit with former Tennessee Titans top pick, cornerback Caleb Farley.
Farley was released last week by the Titans. He simply hasn't lived up to the hype that made him the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Injuries are the biggest reason he didn't work out with Tennessee.
He has only been able to play in 12 regular season games. In those apperances, he totaled 14 tackles and a defended pass.
For New England, this move would be all about the potential that Farley still possesses. When he was drafted in the first round of the 2021 draft, he was expected to develop into a lockdown cornerback. If he can get back to full health, he could still become that kind of player.
As the Patriots look to rebuild into a contender, they'll need to take some fliers. If Farley does get healthy and finally reaches his full potential, he could be a key piece for the team's defense.
It will be interesting to see where Farley ends up. At this point in time, it appears that New England is interested at some level.
