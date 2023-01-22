Follow along as the New England Patriots enter the 2023 offseason with tweaks on the coaching staff, free agency and their highest draft pick since 2008.

JAN 22: PATRIOTS RIVAL BUFFALO OUT OF PLAYOFFS: The Patriots will remain the only AFC East team since 1973 to win the Super Bowl, because the Buffalo Bills were knocked out of the playoffs Sunday with a disappointing 27-10 loss at home to the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow and the Bengals dominated from the start, taking a 14-0 lead and never looking back at snowy Highmark Stadium. The result sets up a Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship, to be played next Sunday in Kansas City. The Patriots lost to the Bengals, 22-18, on Christmas Eve.

JAN 18: PATRIOTS SIGN LB FATUKASI TO FUTURES DEAL: The Patriots announced on Wednesday that they have signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract.

Fatukasi originally signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a rookie free agent out of Rutgers in May 2022. The 6-2, 240-pound defender made the 53-man roster out of training camp and played in 13 games. Fatukasi logged six special teams tackles before being released by Tampa Bay in early December. He finished his 2022 campaign on the Denver Broncos practice squad after being signed on Dec. 16.

New England has also reached agreement on futures contracts with linebacker Terez Hall, defensive back Brad Hawkins, offensive lineman Hayden Howerton, cornerbacks Quandre Mosely and Rodney Randle, Jr, linebacker Calvin Munson, wide receiver Tre Nixon, running back J.J. Taylor, tight ends Matt Sokol and Scotty Washington and defenisve linemen Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and LaBryan Ray.

JAN 18: PATS WORK OUT PAIR OF PUNTERS: Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots hosted a pair of CFL punters at Gillette Stadium for work outs on Wednesday afternoon.

Cody Grace punted at Arkansas State before being drafted in the first round by the Calgary Stampeders in the 2021 CFL Global Draft. He played in 14 regular season games and had 78 punts with a 45.6-yard average. Grace was named a CFL Western All-Star at the end of the year, becoming the first Global player to win the award.

Ben Griffith is a former Australian rules football player, who played professionally for eight years in Australia. However, Griffith was forced to retire early due to his history with concussions. In January 2018, he made the switch to American football, receiving a scholarship to USC. After graduating, Griffiths was selected in the first round (9th overall) by the Edmonton Elks in the 2022 CFL Global Draft.

In light of incumbent punter Jake Bailey's two-game suspension to end the season, the Pats are apparently keeping their options open at the position.

JAN 18: COWBOYS SIGN EX-PAT VIZACINO: In search of a bit of competition, or perhaps a solution of their kicking game woes, the Dallas Cowboys have signed ex-Patriots practice squad kicker Tristan Vizcaino.

The Cowboys remain in the midst of a playoff run due to their 31-14 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Ba Buccaneers on Monday night. However, the perfoamcne of kicker Brett Maher, who became the first kicker since 1932 to miss four extra points in any game, may have given the Cowboys a bit of pause regarding their prowess at the position heading into the Divisional Round.