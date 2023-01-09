Special Teams Miscues Haunt Patriots in 35-23 Loss to Bills

In a game in which the New England Patriots controlled their own destiny, they were unable to pull off a win to send them to the playoffs.

The New England Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, 35-23 officially knocking them out of playoff contention.

The Patriots entered this game as the No. 7 seed but between special teams' miscues and three Mac Jones interceptions, the Patriots' season comes to an end at 8-9.

Head coach Bill Belichick always talks about playing well in all three phases of the game, but unfortunately, that did not happen today. The defense did its part, forcing three turnovers, but the special teams had their worst performance of the season.

Special teams coordinator Cam Achord had a rough day as his unit's mistakes started from the opening kickoff and continued all game long. After winning the pregame coin toss, the Pats elected to defer their possession to open the second half.

The Bills could not have asked for a better start to the game playing in their first game since Damar Hamlin's injury.

Bills running back Nyheim Hines ignited the stadium after taking the opening kickoff 96 yards to the house to give Buffalo the immediate 7-0 lead.

With the Patriots up 17-14 in the third quarter, Hines ran back his second kickoff return for a touchdown, this time for 101 yards, giving the Bills a 21-17 lead.

Hines is just the 11th player in NFL history to score multiple kick-return touchdowns in the same game.

Later in the game, the Patriots elected to go with a squib kick to keep it away from Hines, and it went out of bounds. That penalty gave Buffalo the ball at their 40-yard line.

Aside from the two special teams' scores that accounted for 14 points, Jones turned the ball over three times which overshadows his overall satisfying performance. He finished the game completing 26 out of 40 passes for 243 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Jones looked phenomenal in the first half. He entered halftime completing 13 out of 16 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

The second half was a different story. Despite only throwing one interception over the last two months, Jones threw three picks, including on their promising opening third-quarter drive. That play was a 50-50 ball to Nelson Agholor, who just could not get off the line of scrimmage against Tre'Davious White, and White snagged it.

“The blame's on me. It's my offense, it's my group of guys," Jones said postgame. "I learned more than I ever could have imagined in a football season. Just want to be able to build on it."

The Patriots are out of the playoffs for the second time in the last three years and are now 25-25 since Tom Brady left town. It will be interesting to see what changes are made this coming offseason.

