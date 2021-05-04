Andrews Discusses Free Agency Process

New England Patriots center David Andrews explained how he ended up re-signing with the team as an unrestricted free agent

It was no certainty that David Andrews would be back with the Patriots in 2021.

While the Patriots opened up the checkbook and signed multiple marquee free agents, the status of their star center was in doubt. Upon bringing back center Ted Karras from the Miami Dolphins, uncertainty over Andrew’s status only increased.

But for Andrews, there never was much doubt where he wanted to sign during his first foray into free agency.

“I think that we were just trying to figure out what was best for us and our family,” Andrews said Tuesday during a Zoom media session. “Knew we’d want to be back here if it all made sense. I kinda made that clear throughout the whole process, but super excited to be back. Super excited to see all the new faces we’ve added. This is home, this is a special place to me, the Kraft family is very special to me, the community, the team, the coaches. I enjoy playing here and I want to play here.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion re-upped with the Patriots on a four-year, $19 million contract. After missing the entire 2019 season with blood clots in his lungs, the seven-year veteran started all 12 games he played during the 2020 season. He missed four games after getting surgery on his right thumb.

An intelligent and tough player, Andrews has started 69 of his 72 NFL games. With a large crop of new faces for the upcoming season, the Patriots will rely on the four-time team captain’s leadership on the field and in the locker room to help assimilate the group and improve on their 7-9 record from last season.

“I mean, obviously I was excited to see some of the improvements that we were making and some of the guys that we were bringing in,” Andrews said when asked if Patriots’ free agent signings impacted his free agency decision. “There was more to it than just the free agents in my decision. But like I said, I’m definitely excited with what we’re doing.”

Andrews is antsy to get back on the field, as he has put his free agency behind him.

“Excited to be back in a place that I want to be in and get the chance to go back to work.”