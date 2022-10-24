Patriots vs. Bears Inactives: Mac Jones, Kendrick Bourne In or Out?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are set for a Week 7 matchup with the Chicago Bears on Monday night, Oct. 24 at Gillette Stadium.

With just under an hour until the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Bears have released their lists of inactives:

Patriots Inactives:

WR Kendrick Bourne

CB Shaun Wade

DT Christian Barmore

S Joshuah Bledsoe

LB Josh Uche

RB Kevin Harris

T Isaiah Wynn

What it means for New England:

It’s official. Mac Jones is back under center.

Having missed the past three games while recovering from a high ankle sprain, the 24-year-old gets the starting nod against the Bears. With a strong supporting cast of playmakers around him, Jones should able to create plays by leading his receivers under the defense, releasing the ball quickly and delivering it accurately. If properly executed, it will give his playmakers the space they needed to catch and run with the football. The chilly, wet conditions in Foxboro may cause Jones to play it safe at times, especially as he continues to recover. However, Jones’ experience and advanced knowledge of the Patriots system makes him the logical choice to start, now that he is physically able.

With wide receiver Kendrick Bourne out, the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart for Monday night will feature Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton and Nelson Agholor, who had been listed a listed as questionable due to a hamstring issue.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore will be sidelined with a knee injury. The second-year Alabama product has been a key reason for the resurgence of New England’s defensive line, routinely drawing and containing the double team from opposing blockers. Through the Pats first six games, Barmore has logged 15 total tackles (one for loss), three quarterback-hits and one sack. New England will benefit form the return of fellow defensive tackle, Lawrence Guy, who should help to mitigate Barmore’s loss.

While Wynn has shown flashes of efficiency at right tackle, he shared much of the positional duties with reserve tackle Marcus Cannon. Taking under account Wynn’s struggles in blocking assignments, along with his penchant for being whistled for penalties, Cannon would be the logical choice to step into the role.

With the losses of Barmore, Wynn and linebacker Josh Uche, New England elevated veteran linebacker Jamie Collins and versatile offensive lineman/defensive tackle Bill Murray from the practice squad.

Bears Inactives:

CB Lamar Jackson

DE Kingsley Jonathan

TE Jake Tonges

WR Isaiah Coulter

What it means for Chicago:

The Bears have listed four healthy inactives, which means their roster is at full strength for Week 7.

Wide receiver and ex-Patriot N’Keal Harry makes his 2022 season-debut, as well as his first game as a member of the Chicago Bears.

