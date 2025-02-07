Patriots Star Intrigued by Travis Hunter's Potential
The New England Patriots currently hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With that pick, they have been linked as potential suitors for quite a few different players.
Arguably the best prospect they could end up with is Travis Hunter.
Hunter, one of the most intriguing players in the draft, could end up playing on either side of the ball. Most seem to expect him to be a wide receiver, but he could end up as a cornerback depending on who drafts him. Perhaps he could continue playing some on both sides of the football.
That being said, the Patriots badly need help at wide receiver for young quarterback Drake Maye. Hunter could end up being a long-term No. 1 option for him.
One current New England star, Christian Gonzalez, took some time to speak out about the possibility that Hunter could land with the team.
“It would be cool,” Gonzalez said. “I mean, as long as he came in and got to work, that’s all you can ask for.”
He continued on, providing more thoughts about Hunter and why he thinks it could be a good move.
“It would be interesting,” Gonzalez said. “He’d be a great athlete, he’s shown it throughout college. So wherever he goes whether it’s here (New England) or somewhere else, I’m excited to see how NFL teams use him, what side of the ball he plays on. He’s an entertaining person to watch. Excited for him to continue his step into the next level.”
During the 2024 college football season, Hunter ended up catching 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 13.1 yards per reception.
Defensively, he had a good year as well. He racked up 35 tackles, a forced fumble, four interceptions, and 11 defended passes.
Regardless of where he ends up playing, Hunter has big-time potential. It would be interesting to see what he would do with the Patriots.
Expect to hear a lot more about Hunter potentially landing in New England. Fans would love to see it. Hopefully, whoever the Patriots draft at No. 4, they will end up getting a long-term star that helps lead the franchise back to serious contention.
