Patriots Coach Reveals Major Concern For Top Playmaker
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has fumbled once in all three games this season. In Thursday night's loss against the New York Jets, it resulted in a pivotal turnover.
Stevenson has been the Patriots' most reliable offensive weapon in the early stages of 2024, but if he doesn't get a grasp on his ball control, it could become a major issue moving forward.
New England offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said as much, revealing his concern that defenses will now key on Stevenson.
“Now he’s got a target on his back,” Van Pelt said, via Nick O'Malley of MassLive.com. “So teams are going to see that and they’re going to come after the football.”
Stevenson has rushed for 224 yards and a couple of touchdowns while averaging 4.3 yards per carry through the first three weeks of the season. He carried the ball six times for 23 yards versus the Jets.
“I know he’ll address it,” added Van Pelt. “I know he’s proud about it. We’ve been really good so far on not giving the ball away in that scenario. Again, he’ll be better because of it.”
The Pats signed Stevenson to a four-year, $36 million contract extension over the summer, so, clearly, rectifying the halfback's ball security problem is going to be imperative.
Stevenson, who played his collegiate football at the University of Oklahoma, was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
After registering 606 yards and five scores in 12 games during his rookie campaign, the 26-year-old had a breakout year of sorts in 2022, racking up 1,040 yards and five touchdowns while logging a robust five yards per attempt.
However, last season, Stevenson regressed, finishing with 619 yards while reaching the end zone four times in an injury-marred, 12-game stretch. He posted just four yards per tote.
We'll see if Stevenson can get a handle on his fumbling issue as 2024 progresses.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!