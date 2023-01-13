Skip to main content
Bills Beat Patriots: New England Knocked Out Of Playoffs
Patriots Assistant Nick Caley Being Sought By Jets?

Follow along as the New England Patriots set their 2022 roster and work through the 2022 NFL season.

New England Patriots
Dallas Cowboys
JAN 13: CALEY AND THE JETS? Is New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley keeping his friends close, but his enemies closer? 

Caley has reportedly emerged as a “strong candidate” for the New York Jets’ vacant offensive coordinator position, NFL Media reported Friday.

The report further stated that the 39-year-old is among four candidates who are of “very high interest” for the Jets.

The news comes just days after an ESPN report identified Caley as a “name to watch” for the Houston Texans offensive coordinator position — if the Texans hire current Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach.