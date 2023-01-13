Patriots Assistant Nick Caley Being Sought By Jets?

Follow along as the New England Patriots set their 2022 roster and work through the 2022 NFL season.

JAN 13: CALEY AND THE JETS? Is New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley keeping his friends close, but his enemies closer?

Caley has reportedly emerged as a “strong candidate” for the New York Jets’ vacant offensive coordinator position, NFL Media reported Friday.

The report further stated that the 39-year-old is among four candidates who are of “very high interest” for the Jets.

The news comes just days after an ESPN report identified Caley as a “name to watch” for the Houston Texans offensive coordinator position — if the Texans hire current Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach.